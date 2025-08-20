Tamale Central By-Election Set for September After MP’s Death

Ghana’s Electoral Commission has scheduled a by-election for September 30 in the Tamale Central constituency.

The vote follows the tragic death of sitting MP Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, who was among eight people killed in a military helicopter crash earlier this month.

The opposition National Democratic Congress lawmaker’s passing created a vacancy that requires a constitutional filling. Nominations for candidates will be accepted from September 8 to 10 at the commission’s Tamale Metropolitan office.

In a significant political development, the ruling New Patriotic Party has announced it will not field a candidate for the by-election. The party cited respect for the late MP as the reason for their decision, a move that likely gives the NDC a clear advantage in retaining the seat.

The Electoral Commission has promised to conduct the election with transparency and credibility. Nomination forms are available on the commission’s website and must be submitted either in person or through an official proposer or seconder.