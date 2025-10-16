Taliban Executes Man for Murder in Public Stadium

Taliban authorities executed a man convicted of killing two people on Thursday in a public stadium in Qala-I-Naw, the capital of Badghis province in western Afghanistan. The execution marked the latest in a series of public capital punishments the Taliban has carried out since consolidating power in 2021.

The man, identified as Ismail, son of Ibrahim, from Jawand district, was shot by a relative of the murder victims in front of thousands of spectators gathered at the central sports stadium. According to the Taliban’s Supreme Court, the execution was carried out under the principle of qisas, or retributive justice under Islamic law, following his conviction for fatally shooting a man named Dost Mohammad and a woman named Gulbarga in his home district.

The Taliban’s Supreme Court said in a statement that the case had been reviewed across three judicial tiers: primary, appellate and supreme courts. The court noted that families of the victims were offered the opportunity to grant amnesty or accept compensation, but declined both options. The victims’ families instead chose to exercise their right under Islamic law to demand the death penalty through the qisas principle.

Afghan authorities invited residents to attend the execution through official notices distributed Wednesday across Badghis province. Witnesses told international journalists that several dozen thousand people participated in the public event. Security personnel reportedly prohibited attendees from bringing cameras or mobile phones to prevent the spread of imagery.

This execution was the eleventh public capital punishment documented since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021. Taliban leadership, including supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, has approved each execution. The Taliban’s Supreme Court statistics show that at least 177 qisas sentences have been issued over the past four years, with at least ten executions carried out prior to this week’s event.

The Taliban has defended public executions as both a deterrent to serious crime and as consistent with their interpretation of Islamic law. Officials argue that capital punishment reflects proper implementation of Sharia principles and reject accusations that the practice violates human rights.

However, international human rights organizations and United Nations experts have condemned the executions repeatedly. The UN mission in Afghanistan, Amnesty International, and independent human rights experts have characterized the practice as a violation of international law and Afghanistan’s treaty obligations. UN special rapporteurs have called for an immediate moratorium on capital punishment in Afghanistan with a view toward abolition.

International critics have raised particular concerns about procedural safeguards in Taliban courts. Observers note that Afghanistan currently lacks a constitution and that Taliban judicial processes lack the independence and transparency standards required for fair trials under international law. The UN has specifically expressed concern about whether courts properly consider the age of defendants or their mental health capacity before imposing death sentences.

The Taliban has also implemented widespread corporal punishment since 2021, primarily lashings imposed for offenses including sodomy and alleged immoral relations. UN records document at least 213 corporal punishments carried out since the beginning of 2025 alone.

Despite international pressure, the Taliban has shown no indication of abandoning capital punishment or public executions. Afghan civil society organizations and international media outlets operating in Afghanistan continue documenting each execution as part of broader human rights monitoring efforts.