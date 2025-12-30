Takyi Stops Dowuona, Calls Out National Champion Commey

Olympic bronze medalist Samuel Takyi delivered a dominant performance at the Idrowhyt Events Centre, forcing Isaac Dowuona to retire after just two rounds before issuing a challenge to national lightweight champion Joseph Commey.

Dowuona, fighting out of the Bronx Gym under the ring name Zongo Fire, started the contest aggressively and rushed forward in the opening round. However, the Bronx Gym fighter failed to answer the bell for the third round after absorbing accurate jabs and hooks from Takyi during the first two sessions. The retirement marked an abrupt end to a bout that never allowed Dowuona to fully test his opponent’s arsenal.

Takyi, who trains at Wisdom Boxing Gym under Coach Dr. Ofori Asare, used the post fight moment to declare his readiness for Commey, who holds the national lightweight title and fights under the nickname Jaguar. The callout signals Takyi’s intention to pursue domestic titles while building his professional record, which now stands at eight wins without defeat.

The 24 year old featherweight won bronze for Ghana at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, ending the country’s 29 year medal drought in any sport. He followed that historic achievement with gold at the 2023 African Games in Accra, cementing his status as one of Ghana’s most decorated amateur boxers before turning professional.

Since entering the paid ranks, Takyi has campaigned primarily outside Ghana, facing opponents in South Africa and Nigeria while training periodically in the United Kingdom to sharpen his skills under international coaching standards. His return to domestic competition represents a strategic pivot toward securing national recognition while maintaining his unbeaten professional streak.

Commey, a 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medalist, represents a significant step up in domestic competition. The Jaguar has established himself among Ghana’s elite lightweights and would provide Takyi with a credible test against proven national level opposition. A potential matchup between the two would pit Olympic pedigree against Commonwealth Games experience in what could emerge as one of Ghana’s marquee lightweight contests.

The fight card was promoted by Cabic Promotions, which has consistently featured competitive matchups on its Big Fight Night series. Takyi thanked all supporters following his victory, acknowledging the backing that has sustained his transition from amateur standout to professional prospect.

Takyi’s professional journey has been marked by aggressive pursuit of international exposure combined with selective domestic appearances. His willingness to challenge Commey suggests confidence in his readiness to compete for national honors while continuing to build the resume necessary for eventual world title contention. The Olympic medalist has publicly stated his ambition to become world champion by the end of 2026, a timeline that would require rapid progression through domestic and regional competition.

Whether Commey accepts the challenge remains uncertain, though a fight between two of Ghana’s most accomplished boxers would generate significant interest in the local boxing community. Takyi’s stoppage victory over Dowuona demonstrated the power and precision that made him an Olympic medalist, qualities he will need against more experienced professional opposition as he climbs the lightweight ranks.