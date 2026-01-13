Takoradi Technical University Graduates 3,750 Students at 26th Congregation

Takoradi Technical University (TTU) has graduated a total of 3,750 students at its 26th Congregation held in Takoradi.

Of the total number, 1,520 students were awarded Bachelor of Technology degrees, 1,464 received Higher National Diplomas, including 38 Competency Based Training certificates, while 766 students obtained Diplomas of Technology.

A breakdown of the results showed that 287 Bachelor of Technology students graduated with First Class honours, 1,078 obtained Second Class Upper, 154 Second Class Lower and one student earned a Pass.

At the HND level, 44 students attained First Class, 454 Second Class Upper, 867 Second Class Lower while 62 obtained Passes. Additionally, 22 students received Competency Based certificates with distinction, while 15 were certified competent.

The Vice Chancellor of TTU, Rev. Prof. John Frank Eshun, reiterated TTU’s commitment to inclusive education, noting that the university has established a dedicated unit to support students with disabilities by providing academic, social and personal development assistance.

He disclosed that 167 students with disabilities have passed through the university since the initiative was introduced in 2017. According to him, TTU has also introduced sign language training for staff and students to improve communication with hearing impaired learners.

Touching on staffing, Rev. Prof. Eshun stated that the university’s staff strength stands at 813, made up of 363 academic staff and 450 support staff, serving a student population of about 19,000. He expressed concern about the high staff student ratio and appealed to government for financial clearance to recruit additional staff.

He announced that TTU has been ranked Ghana’s Number One Technical University in the AD Scientific Index University and Scientist Rankings. The Vice Chancellor attributed this achievement to the university’s strong commitment to research and innovation.

“As a university, we remain committed to advancing applied research and translating innovation into practical solutions that address societal needs. In line with this mandate, we have strengthened strategic research collaborations both locally and internationally, leading to increased research grants and enhanced staff engagement in research activities,” he explained.

On infrastructure, he said the university has completed several projects, including rehabilitation of lecture halls, student halls and academic blocks, while ongoing projects include a four storey ICT complex, lecture theatres, a basic school and the Samuel Amo Tobin Sports Complex.

Congratulating the graduates, Rev. Prof. Eshun urged them to be innovative, entrepreneurial and value driven, encouraging them not to rely solely on paid employment but rather create opportunities that contribute to national development.

Ing. Prof. George Adjei, Chairman of the Governing Council at TTU, in an address read for him stressed that the job market’s evolving nature requires Technical Universities to respond strategically by aligning their academic programmes with industry needs and emerging technological trends.

According to him, TTU has deliberately positioned its programmes to blend traditional technical disciplines with newly introduced ones, creating opportunities for graduates to acquire relevant knowledge, skills and competencies demanded by both national and global markets.

He congratulated the graduates on successful completion of their programmes and urged them to be worthy ambassadors of the university, upholding its values and reputation wherever they go.

The Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, in an address read for him by the Municipal Chief Executive of Effia Kwesimintsim, Abdul Majeed Iddrisu Nassam Dokurgu, said Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) remains one of the most practical and sustainable pathways for Ghana’s industrialization agenda.

He explained that TVET equips learners with hands on skills, applied knowledge and entrepreneurial competencies that directly respond to needs of industry and the labour market.

He noted that, globally, countries which have achieved rapid industrial growth and inclusive development have relied heavily on strong technical and vocational education systems.

He pointed out that the elevation of polytechnics into technical universities under the Technical Universities Act, 2016 (Act 922) was a bold and visionary policy decision aimed at strengthening applied education and closing the skills gap between academia and industry.

He said since the transition, technical universities have been repositioned to deliver high level practical training, conduct industry relevant research and produce graduates who are not only job seekers but also job creators.

The Minister commended TTU for its critical role in developing Ghana’s technical manpower, noting that the university occupies a strategic and indispensable position in Ghana’s educational architecture. He emphasized that Ghana’s development agenda across sectors such as manufacturing, construction, energy, agriculture, ICT, oil and gas and the creative industries depends largely on a skilled, innovative and adaptable workforce.

The ceremony climaxed with the official conferment of degrees, diplomas and certificates on students who successfully completed their various programmes of study.

Judith Nana Abena Nti, a Bachelor of Technology Medical Laboratory Technology student, emerged as the overall best graduate for the 2024/2025 graduating class of TTU.

The university’s motto, “Adwen, Akoma na Nsa ma mpuntu” (Mind, Heart, and Hands for Development), reflects its commitment to producing well rounded graduates equipped with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills for national development.