Takoradi Harbour reports sharp decline in stowaway incidents amid security crackdown

Managers at Takoradi Harbour have announced a notable decrease in stowaway incidents, attributing this success to strict adherence to the International Ship and Port Security Code and other maritime standards.

The improvement has made the port increasingly appealing to shipping lines. During the harbour’s annual ISPS security systems drill involving all state security agencies, Harbour Master Captain Daniel Quartey highlighted that stowaway cases have become nearly nonexistent due to rigorous enforcement of security protocols.

Captain Quartey explained that some individuals successfully stowed away in the past, but authorities are now cracking down. He noted that Takoradi has mainly functioned as an export port, with numerous vessels transporting bauxite and manganese to international destinations.

The Harbour Master noted that the addition of the region’s premier liquid bulk terminal has also increased activity at the port, leading to heightened security measures. According to him, the facility is now handling both imports and exports, creating new operational demands that require enhanced vigilance.

Captain Quartey stated that while there is always the possibility of stowaways, authorities remain on high alert. He emphasized that every ship in port is assigned a security guard, and a thorough search procedure known as rummaging is conducted before departure to ensure no unauthorized individuals are onboard.

The rummaging process involves comprehensive searches of vessels including cargo holds, empty containers, tanks, tunnels, accommodation areas and engine rooms where stowaways typically hide. Security personnel conduct systematic inspections in collaboration with ship crews to detect potential stowaways before vessels depart.

While acknowledging the significant reduction in incidents, Captain Quartey stressed that the issue has not been entirely eliminated. He said stowaway cases have gone tremendously down, but authorities have not eliminated the problem completely and continue engaging with stakeholders to raise awareness.

Those apprehended are handed over to the marine police for prosecution under maritime security laws. The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority assigns two security officers to assist vessels in port against possible stowaways as part of ISPS implementation at both Takoradi and Tema ports.

The annual security drill tested the coordination and interoperability of various security agencies operating within the port enclave. Participating institutions included GPHA Security, Ghana Navy, the army, Marine Police and National Security in simulation exercises covering stowaway detection and disembarkation procedures.

The ISPS Code prescribes clear specifications on access control and security measures for port facilities and ships worldwide. Ghana’s ports have implemented these standards to enhance maritime security and prevent unauthorized access to vessels during cargo operations.

Stowaway incidents represent a serious problem for the shipping industry globally, with West African ports historically experiencing higher prevalence rates. The International Maritime Organization has organized capacity building seminars in the region to address the challenge through improved security protocols.

Disembarkation of stowaways remains possible at Takoradi port, though fines of one thousand US dollars per stowaway are imposed on vessels. Tema port has adopted stricter measures, forbidding disembarkation of non Ghanaian stowaways and requiring vessels to return them to embarkation ports.

Captain Quartey’s announcement reflects broader efforts by Ghanaian maritime authorities to enhance security standards and improve the country’s reputation in international shipping. The port handles significant volumes of mineral exports while expanding capacity for petroleum products and other bulk cargo.

The commissioning of the Western Region’s first liquid bulk terminal has expanded Takoradi’s operational scope and prompted even tighter security oversight. The facility positions the port to compete more effectively for regional shipping business while maintaining high safety and security standards.