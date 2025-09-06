TAGG Urges Government to Enforce GIPC Law on Petty Trading

The President of the Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG), Mr. David Amoateng, has urged government agencies to step up enforcement of existing trade laws, insisting that the issue is not about hostility toward foreigners but about fairness in Ghana’s retail sector.

Speaking on UTV’s late-night programme on Friday, September 5, 2025, Mr. Amoateng said the problem stems from weak enforcement of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act 2013, Act 865, which clearly reserves petty trading, hawking, and stall operations for Ghanaian citizens.

“Foreigners have been advised many times to desist from petty trading, but compliance is low simply because the law is not being applied strictly,” he said.

According to him, areas such as Abossey Okai, Makola, and Circle remain hotspots where non-Ghanaians continue to dominate retail trading, despite repeated warnings.

Mr. Amoateng clarified that Ghanaian traders are not opposed to foreign participation in the economy, noting that foreign investment is vital for national growth. However, he stressed that the law draws a line between large-scale investment, which is welcomed, and small-scale retail, which is reserved for locals.

He called on the relevant state institutions, including the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ghana Immigration Service, and the GIPC, to work together to ensure compliance.

“Government must act decisively. Once the law is enforced, the tension between local traders and foreigners will ease, and the trading space will be more balanced,” he said.