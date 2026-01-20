TAGG Raises Alarm Over Worsening Transport Infrastructure, Petitions Government for Urgent Reforms

The Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) has expressed serious concern over what it describes as a growing national transport infrastructure crisis, warning that the situation is negatively affecting economic productivity and the welfare of traders and workers across the country.

In a statement issued on January 20, 2026, TAGG said the deteriorating state of public transportation systems nationwide has created significant challenges for commuters, particularly in major urban centres.

According to the group, its assessment of the transport sector revealed several systemic deficiencies, including inadequate capacity within state-managed transport services such as the Ayalolo Bus Rapid Transit system. TAGG noted that the limited fleet size of public buses has made it difficult to meet the transportation needs of expanding urban populations.

The statement also highlighted constraints facing private commercial transport operators, citing shortages of vehicles caused by disruptions in the supply of automotive parts and restrictive import policies. In addition, TAGG identified high import duties on commercial vehicles as a major disincentive preventing operators from reinvesting in transport assets.

As part of efforts to address the situation, TAGG said it has formally petitioned the government, including President John Dramani Mahama, the Minister for Transport, and the Parliamentary Select Committee on Transport, to implement urgent policy measures. These include a 50 per cent reduction in import duties on commercial vehicles for licensed operators, the creation of a structured spare parts import facilitation programme, and the expansion of public transport systems along key metropolitan routes.

TAGG further indicated that the transport challenges have resulted in widespread commuter difficulties, including irregular fare increases, long waiting times due to vehicle shortages, and delays that affect traders and workers. The group warned that these conditions are having a direct impact on the viability of commercial activities nationwide.

The advocacy group stressed that efficient and affordable mobility is critical to national economic growth, arguing that the current transport challenges run counter to Ghana’s broader development objectives under the Ghana Reset Agenda.

The statement was signed by TAGG President David Kwadwo Amoateng and General Secretary Nana Poku, along with other national executives of the association.