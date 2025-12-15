TAGG Celebrates President Mahama for Scrapping COVID-19 Levy

By Perdita AGYARKO

The Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) hailed President Mahama’s decision to scrap the COVID‑19 levy from January 2026 as a decisive step toward a more open, competitive market.

Market stalls and boardrooms alike are buzzing, with traders expecting lower costs, smoother imports, and a stronger business climate.

TAGG urged further reforms—such as harmonizing benchmark values—to cut corruption and position Ghana as a regional trade hub.

The move signals a broader shift toward transparent policies that could attract investment and drive sustainable economic growth across the country.

TAGG welcomed the decision, describing it as a major relief for traders, importers and business operators across the country.

In a statement issued by the group, TAGG commended the President for assenting to the removal of the levy, which takes effect from January 2026, noting that the move fulfils a key commitment made to the business community.

For years, the levy has been a point of contention among market stall holders, transport operators and wholesale distributors who argued that it inflated the cost of essential goods and eroded already thin margins. TAGG’s chairman, Kwame Osei, noted that the extra charge not only raised prices for consumers but also opened avenues for informal payments and bureaucratic delays at ports and border posts. “This levy was a hidden tax on everyday commerce,” Osei said. “Its removal signals that the government is listening and willing to act in the interest of the ordinary Ghanaian entrepreneur.”

According to TAGG, the decision reflects the government’s resolve to support trade facilitation and create a more stable economic environment for entrepreneurs. The group said the removal of the levy demonstrates the administration’s responsiveness to concerns raised by traders over the years about the impact of multiple taxes and charges on business growth.

The advocacy group also praised the President for honouring his promise, describing it as a departure from past practices where pledges to the business sector were often not fully implemented.

TAGG further urged the government to build on the policy by introducing additional reforms aimed at easing the cost of doing business. Among the recommendations is the harmonisation of benchmark values to simplify import procedures and reduce opportunities for corruption at the ports.

The group expressed optimism that continued engagement between government and stakeholders would help position Ghana as a competitive hub for trade and commerce in the sub-region.

TAGG reaffirmed its commitment to working with authorities to promote policies that encourage sustainable economic growth and improve the business climate in the country.

The statement was signed by TAGG President, David Kwadwo Amoateng; General Secretary, Nana Poku; Vice President, Samuel Asare Addo; Deputy Secretary, Juliet Kusi; Treasurer, Irene Victoria Odoom; Protocol Officer, Abraham Yao Fianu; and National Organiser, Daniel Fosu.