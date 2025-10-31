Tafo Chief Backs Suame Mechanics in Land Sale Dispute

The Tafo Chief, Nana Agyen Frimpong, has vehemently denied any involvement in an alleged land sale that triggered the eviction of hundreds of mechanics from Suame Magazine Zone 13, throwing his full support behind the embattled artisans.

The traditional leader’s assurance came Thursday when aggrieved mechanics from the New Road industrial enclave visited the Tafo Palace to seek his intervention in what they describe as an unlawful eviction from land they’ve occupied for decades.

Nana Frimpong reportedly expressed surprise at claims suggesting he authorized or benefited from any land transaction involving the industrial zone, insisting the mechanics have his complete backing in their fight to remain on the property.

The visit follows days of tension and protests at Suame Magazine Zone 13, where over 15,000 artisans face displacement after a private developer known as the Gosie Group obtained what it claims is legitimate ownership of portions of the industrial hub.

The mechanics argue their occupation of the land is protected under Executive Instrument 36, a legislative provision they say grants them legal authority to operate in the zone. They maintain any eviction would require Parliament to amend this instrument first.

According to Eric Arhin, chairman of Suame Magazine Zone 13, the situation threatens the livelihoods of thousands of families who depend on the industrial enclave for survival.

The Gosie Group reportedly secured the land through the Lands Commission and has obtained a court order backing the eviction, sparking fierce resistance from the artisans who’ve worked there since 1989.

Thursday’s protests saw hundreds of mechanics taking to the streets, blocking major roads and chanting slogans against what they consider an unjust displacement orchestrated by powerful business interests with government connections.

The mechanics’ delegation to the Tafo Palace sought clarity on whether traditional authorities had sanctioned the land transaction, particularly given the area’s significance to the local economy and its historic ties to the stool.

Nana Frimpong’s denial adds another layer of complexity to an already convoluted land ownership dispute that’s dragged on since May 2024, when the first eviction notices were served.

The traditional leader’s position could prove crucial in resolving the standoff, as customary land administration in Ghana often requires chiefs’ approval for major transactions affecting communal or stool lands.

Observers note the Tafo Chief’s support strengthens the mechanics’ case, particularly if they can demonstrate the alleged sale lacked proper traditional endorsement or violated customary procedures governing land transfers.

The Gosie Group has remained largely silent on the specifics of how it acquired the land, fueling suspicions among the artisans that corruption or irregularities marred the transaction process.

Legal experts familiar with the case suggest the dispute hinges on competing claims of authority, with the Lands Commission’s statutory powers potentially conflicting with executive instruments and traditional land rights.

The mechanics have also appealed to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to intervene before the situation escalates further or results in violent confrontations.

Politicians from both major parties have weighed in, with some New Patriotic Party members visiting the area to calm tensions and promise government action, though concrete solutions remain elusive.

The artisans warn that forced eviction could spark a humanitarian crisis, leaving thousands of skilled workers jobless and potentially destabilizing one of Ghana’s most important industrial zones.

Suame Magazine serves as West Africa’s largest vehicle spare parts and mechanics hub, generating millions of dollars annually and training generations of artisans who’ve built successful businesses from humble beginnings.

Many of the affected mechanics invested their life savings into building workshops, purchasing equipment, and establishing customer bases that took decades to develop.

The timing of the eviction threats has also raised eyebrows, coming just months before national elections when displaced workers could become a potent political force against the incumbent government.

Critics allege the Lands Commission has developed a troubling pattern of selling state or communal lands to private developers without adequate consultation with affected communities or consideration of social impacts.

The case mirrors similar land disputes across Ghana where industrial workers, market traders, and residential communities face displacement as property values soar and developers eye prime locations.

For now, the mechanics remain in a state of limbo, uncertain whether court processes will ultimately favor their claims or uphold the Gosie Group’s purported ownership rights.

Thursday’s meeting with the Tafo Chief represents a strategic move by the artisans to build alliances with traditional authorities who might pressure government officials and the courts to reconsider the eviction orders.

The coming weeks will likely determine whether negotiations can produce a compromise that allows the mechanics to continue operating while addressing whatever legitimate claims the Gosie Group might possess.

Until then, tension continues simmering at Suame Magazine Zone 13, where thousands of workers anxiously await word on whether they’ll keep their livelihoods or join Ghana’s growing ranks of economically displaced citizens.