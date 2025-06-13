Tackie Teiko Tsuru II Refutes Court of Appeal Ruling Claims, Reaffirms His Legitimate Authority

The Office of the Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has issued a firm rebuttal to reports suggesting that the Court of Appeal in Kumasi has declared Nii Adama Latse II as the rightful Ga Mantse, calling such assertions false, misleading, and legally unfounded.

In an official statement, the Ga Mantse’s Office emphasized that Ghanaian law does not empower the courts to determine chieftaincy disputes, which fall exclusively under the jurisdiction of the Judicial Committees of Traditional Councils and Houses of Chiefs. It stated clearly that no court, including the Court of Appeal, has the authority to declare anyone as Ga Mantse.

“It is legally inaccurate to claim that the Court of Appeal has declared Nii Adama Latse II as Ga Mantse,” the statement read. “No court can grant a relief which has not been sought and certainly cannot rule in a matter over which it has no jurisdiction.”

The clarification comes after public confusion stemming from the Court of Appeal’s affirmation of a High Court ruling that ordered the restoration of Nii Adama Latse II’s name into the National Register of Chiefs. However, the Ga Mantse’s Office explained that this ruling does not equate to conferring legitimacy or recognition as Ga Mantse, but rather upholds procedural orders related to registration.

The statement further clarified that a substantive chieftaincy dispute on the rightful occupant of the Ga Mantse Stool is still pending before the Judicial Committee of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs in Dodowa, filed by Nii Adama Latse II against King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and four other respondents.

“Until that decision is made, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II remains the legitimate and recognized Ga Mantse,” the statement reiterated.

Additionally, the document revealed that in 2020, Nii Adama Latse II filed for an injunction to restrain King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II from performing his duties, but this application was dismissed. The Judicial Committee directed that King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II should continue exercising the full functions of Ga Mantse pending a final determination.

The Ga Mantse’s Office also expressed concern over “misleading interpretations” and misinformation circulated following the recent Court of Appeal ruling, accusing unnamed individuals of attempting to distort legal proceedings for personal or political gain.

“We urge all well-meaning GaDangme citizens and residents of Ga to remain calm and not be swayed by misinformation,” the Office concluded.

This statement serves as a strong reaffirmation of King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II’s authority, while warning the public and media to avoid misrepresenting ongoing legal and traditional processes related to the Ga Stool.