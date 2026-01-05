Systems Beat Motivation in Achieving New Year Goals

Finance and business development consultant Dr. Evans Duah says the reason most New Year resolutions collapse within months has little to do with motivation and everything to do with poor systems and weak execution.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Monday, January 5, Dr. Duah cited behavioural science and performance management research indicating that 70 to 80 percent of goals fail within the first six months, largely because people rely on enthusiasm rather than structure.

“Motivation alone can only account for about 10 percent of performance,” he said. “The real challenge is execution: systems, accountability, feedback loops, and environmental alignment.”

Dr. Duah explained that many people confuse aspirational desires with operational goals, setting themselves up for failure from the start. Saying “I want financial freedom” or “I want to scale my business,” he noted, may sound inspiring but lacks measurable actions.

“You must move from wishful thinking to intentional thinking,” he said. “Operationalized goals are designed with objectives and key results, not just desire.”

While rejecting claims that motivation is overrated, Dr. Duah described it as unsustainable on its own. He compared motivation to essential but temporary resources, explaining that what sustains performance is discipline, consistency, and systems.

“Motivation is like food or water: it is necessary, but it doesn’t last,” he explained. “What sustains performance is discipline, consistency, and systems.”

He warned that many people allow external distractions, particularly phones and social media, to dictate their mornings, making them reactive instead of proactive. “If you don’t plan your morning, someone else will plan it for you,” he said.

According to Dr. Duah, discouragement often stems from a flawed understanding of failure. He reframed failure not as defeat but as a learning opportunity that provides valuable information for future attempts.

“Failure is not the end. Failure is feedback,” he said. “You haven’t failed until you quit trying.”

He noted that successful systems, particularly in the United States, often prefer leaders who have failed and recovered, arguing that resilience is built through setbacks, not uninterrupted success. “Failure humbles you. It forces review. Success can inflate ego,” he added.

Addressing the impact of social media, Dr. Duah urged listeners to adopt an abundance mindset rather than falling into comparison traps. He emphasized that observing others’ achievements should inspire rather than discourage personal efforts.

“The world is big enough for all of us,” he said. “Someone else’s success is not a threat: it is proof that it is possible.”

He cautioned that social media showcases highlights, not reality, and encouraged users to either create value driven content or consume content that improves productivity. “Attention is now currency,” he said. “Use social media intentionally, not emotionally.”

Dr. Duah advised people who abandon their goals by February or March to reset rather than quit, recommending weekly reviews, preferably on Sundays. He stressed the importance of regular assessment before situations deteriorate.

“Don’t wait until things deteriorate,” he said. “Review early, adjust early.”

He also stressed the importance of a strong personal why, urging people to identify five reasons behind any major goal to sustain commitment. Without compelling reasons, he warned, individuals are likely to abandon their objectives when challenges arise.

“If your why is weak, you will quit,” he said.

In closing, Dr. Duah urged listeners not to place unnecessary pressure on the new year. He shifted focus from desire to deliberate design, emphasizing that successful outcomes depend on preparation and structure rather than mere intention.

“2026 is not asking how badly you want it,” he said. “It is asking how well you have designed for it.”

He encouraged long-term planning, spanning five, ten, or even twenty years, before breaking goals down into yearly, quarterly, and weekly actions. This approach transforms vague aspirations into actionable steps with clear milestones.

“Move from desire to design,” he concluded. “Don’t live life by default. Build systems that can carry you when motivation runs out.”

The advice comes as many Ghanaians and people worldwide set resolutions for 2026, with research consistently showing that most New Year goals are abandoned within the first few months. Dr. Duah’s emphasis on systems over motivation offers a practical framework for individuals seeking to achieve sustained progress rather than temporary spurts of activity.

His recommendations align with broader research in behavioural psychology suggesting that environmental design, habit formation, and accountability structures contribute more significantly to long term success than willpower or enthusiasm alone.