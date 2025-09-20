Synthetic Opioid ‘Red’ Devastates Ghana’s Urban Youth

Ghana faces a growing public health crisis as the synthetic opioid known as ‘Red’ spreads rapidly through urban communities, prompting coordinated government intervention and enforcement operations.

The illegal substance combines tapentadol and carisoprodol, creating a potent mixture that authorities warn poses severe health risks including respiratory depression, addiction, and death. Medical authorities note that while these substances are individually approved for medical use in some countries, their combination is banned due to high abuse potential and severe health risks.

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) Ghana has warned that the misuse of these unapproved drug mixtures poses serious public health threats, particularly among urban youth and low-income workers who use the substance to cope with physically demanding jobs and harsh economic conditions.

Recent enforcement operations demonstrate the scale of the crisis. In August 2025, FDA officials intercepted approximately 7,700 tablets of 250mg tapentadol worth GH¢11.5 million concealed in sacks aboard a truck entering Ghana from Nigeria.

The drug, known on the streets by various names including Tafrodol and Super Royal-225, has become commonplace in urban ghettos where residents report widespread use among laborers, commercial transport operators, and street vendors seeking to maintain stamina during long working hours.

Francis, a shoemaker who travels daily from Circle through Kaneshie Market to Odorkor and Kwashiman, describes using the substance to cope with physical demands. After taking ‘Red’, he gains energy to work throughout the day under challenging conditions in Accra’s heat and traffic.

Medical professionals warn of severe consequences from ‘Red’ abuse. Anonymous psychiatrists report the drug can trigger heart attacks, strokes, and psychosis, often leading to severe mental health problems, kidney damage, and in some cases, liver cirrhosis.

Deputy Interior Minister Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi has highlighted that 62.3 percent of adolescents in nine senior high schools are at risk from dangerous drug combinations like ‘Red’.

The government launched the nationwide “Ghana Against Drugs – Red Means Stop” campaign in March 2025, targeting youth through education, community outreach, rehabilitation efforts, and public awareness about opioid abuse dangers. The initiative involves collaboration between the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment and the Ministry of the Interior.

Users frequently mix the substance with energy drinks, cough mixture, alcohol, or cannabis to enhance effects. Patrick, who describes himself as dependent on ‘Red’ after being unable to afford more expensive substances, explains the drug provides feelings that are difficult to describe and control.

The substance has become normalized in some communities where drinking bars secretly sell the drug to trusted customers. Street observations reveal users appearing intoxicated, unkempt, and disconnected from reality, often unaware of their addiction.

Previous FDA seizures revealed that 400,000 out of 521,191 tramadol preparations contained potency levels far exceeding approved medical standards, indicating the broader scope of illegal opioid circulation in Ghana.

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has intensified operations against pharmaceutical outlets involved in illegal drug sales, leading to multiple arrests over recent months. NACOC leadership has declared that Ghana will not serve as a safe haven for drug abuse.

Illegal drug distribution occurs openly through street hawkers selling medications in plain rubber bags on buses and roadside locations. This unregulated trade raises concerns about product authenticity and safety, with potential misrepresentation of substances sold to unsuspecting buyers.

The epidemic reflects broader socioeconomic challenges in Ghana’s urban areas where low-income workers seek chemical assistance to maintain productivity in demanding physical jobs. Economic pressures drive many toward substance use as coping mechanisms for anxiety, depression, and exhaustion.

Mental health professionals emphasize that many teenage patients have developed addictions after introduction to the substance through friends in ghetto communities. The social nature of drug introduction suggests peer networks play significant roles in epidemic spread.

Current intervention efforts focus on enforcement, public awareness, and rehabilitation services. However, experts argue that comprehensive solutions require addressing underlying economic conditions that drive initial substance use among vulnerable populations.

The crisis demands coordinated responses from civil society organizations, healthcare professionals, and community leaders to provide awareness campaigns, affordable treatment options, rehabilitation centers, and economic opportunities for at-risk youth.

Ghana’s experience with ‘Red’ reflects broader West African challenges with illegal opioid circulation and highlights the need for regional cooperation in addressing transnational drug trafficking networks.