Sydney Welcomes 2026 with Fireworks Display Honoring Terror Attack Victims

Sydney joined New Zealand in welcoming 2026 with a dazzling fireworks display, kicking off New Year celebrations across the globe. City of Sydney officials estimated approximately 1.1 million people attended in person, with hundreds of millions watching worldwide.

However, celebrations were held under the pall of Australia’s worst mass shooting in almost 30 years, when two gunmen targeted a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach on December 14, killing 15 people in what authorities labeled an ISIS inspired, antisemitic terror attack.

An hour before midnight, the massacre victims were commemorated with one minute of silence, while images of a menorah were projected onto the Sydney Harbour Bridge pylons. At 11 pm, the Sydney Harbour Bridge and vessels across the harbour glowed white, a symbol of unity and peace. Crowds were invited to switch on their phone torches in solidarity with the Jewish community and as a clear, collective rejection of hate.

More than 2,500 police officers were on hand to patrol the area around Sydney’s iconic harbor, with many openly carrying automatic rifles, a sight rarely seen in Sydney.

Fireworks lit up the night sky over Sydney Harbour as crowds gathered near the iconic Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge, while boats packed the water below for the annual celebration. Midnight in Sydney struck at 1pm GMT on December 31, with Australia running 11 hours ahead of the United Kingdom.

At 9 pm, Indigenous social enterprise We Are Warriors led the Calling Country segment, delivering a moving display of Aboriginal stories and talent. The midnight soundtrack was composed by Jono Ma, a Sydney born composer whose 12 minute score blends movement, emotion and celebratory intensity. The soundtrack features gospel vocals from Annie and the Caldwells, a Mississippi based family ensemble.

New Zealand ushered in the new year earlier, with public celebrations and fireworks as clocks struck midnight at 11am GMT. The island nation of Kiribati in the Pacific Ocean was the first to ring in 2026, closely followed by the first major city of Auckland, New Zealand.

New Zealand’s Chatham Islands, home to around 600 people, slipped into 2026 a few minutes ahead of the mainland. Elsewhere, celebrations were underway in parts of the Pacific, including Tonga and Samoa, before Eastern and Central Australia followed suit.

In Indonesia, one of Australia’s nearest neighbors, cities scaled back New Year’s Eve festivities as a gesture of solidarity with communities devastated by catastrophic floods and landslides that struck parts of Sumatra island a month ago, claiming more than 1,100 lives. The capital, Jakarta, chose subdued celebrations with a calm and reflective program centered on prayers for victims.

In Asia, cities like Seoul marked the New Year with colorful light shows and fireworks. Countries further west will be the last to welcome 2026. Two uninhabited islands, Baker Island and Howland Island, southwest of Hawaii, are expected to be the final places to cross into the new year.

The United States is among the last major nations to celebrate, with cities like New York City and Washington, DC, set to ring in 2026 at 5am GMT on January 1.