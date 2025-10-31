Switzerland and Ghana Bridge Cultures Through Youth Music Initiative

Switzerland and Ghana are charting a path of cultural dialogue and youth empowerment through music, defying the global tide of division and tension, according to Thomas Dobler, Head of Jazz at Switzerland’s Haute École de Musique and Artistic Director of the Accra Jazz Academy.

Speaking at the launch of The Ghana Experience Concert in Accra on Thursday evening, Dobler described the initiative as more than just music, calling it a living example of how cultural collaboration can shape the next generation.

“We’re not just teaching music, we’re equipping young artists with the skills, networks, and global perspective they need to explore the world and build their futures through their artistry,” he told guests gathered for the event.

The concert, held at 8:00 p.m. under the auspices of the Embassy of Switzerland in Ghana, Benin and Togo, marked the culmination of a pioneering partnership between the Haute École de Musique and the Accra Jazz Academy.

The collaboration, incubated by the Ghana Jazz Foundation, brought together young musicians from Switzerland and Ghana for a bold fusion of jazz, classical, and traditional West African music that showcased the complementary strengths of both musical traditions.

The interdisciplinary performance featured Swiss and Ghanaian talents performing side by side, with Dobler himself on vibraphone, Alex Tseh on xylophone and flute, and Lucas Doe on seprewa and kora.

The lineup also showcased vocalists Gaiane Gantier, Maxine Vulliet, and Raphaël Descotes, with a string ensemble and rhythm section that blended European precision with Ghanaian rhythm in ways that drew enthusiastic responses from the audience.

Swiss Ambassador to Ghana Simone Giger welcomed guests to the embassy’s courtyard, which transformed into what observers described as a living canvas of sound, painted with tones carrying both the precision of Swiss orchestration and the pulse of Ghanaian heritage.

When the HEMU Jazz Orchestra performed P.K. Yamoah’s timeless highlife classic “Serwaa Akoto,” sung beautifully by Swiss vocalists, a gentle wave of nostalgia swept across the Ghanaian audience, who listened in delighted surprise as their cherished song was rendered with warmth and authenticity.

Beyond the stage spectacle, the project offers young musicians something increasingly rare in today’s fragmented creative economy: mentorship, international exposure, and opportunities to perform on global stages that can launch sustainable careers.

The programme also strengthens academic and cultural exchange between the two countries, creating pathways for students to study abroad and develop networks that transcend national borders.

According to the Embassy, The Ghana Experience forms part of a broader effort to promote cultural diplomacy and sustainable creative industries across West Africa.

The initiative supports students through workshops, masterclasses, and joint performances that merge jazz, classical, and highlife traditions, exposing participants to diverse musical vocabularies and performance techniques.

Supported by DGES (Vaud), Fondation Culturelle HEMU CL, and the Ghana Jazz Foundation, the initiative is being hailed as a model for cross cultural learning and next generation talent development.

Dobler said the project demonstrates what can be achieved when nations choose collaboration over conflict, particularly in an era marked by rising nationalism and cultural isolation.

“This collaboration embodies the spirit of cultural diplomacy at its finest,” he noted. “It demonstrates that when nations invest in their youth and celebrate shared humanity, everyone benefits.”

The Switzerland Ghana partnership addresses a critical gap in African creative education, where talented musicians often lack access to international networks, formal training in diverse genres, and exposure to performance opportunities beyond their immediate regions.

The Accra Jazz Academy, a co production between the Ghana Jazz Foundation and Thomas Dobler Music, was initiated in February 2024 to provide a forum for brilliant and dedicated young musicians to learn, connect, share, and grow together through music.

By creating structured exchanges that combine rigorous musical training with cross cultural immersion, the programme helps young artists develop both technical skills and the cultural fluency needed to navigate global music markets.

Swiss students, meanwhile, gain exposure to African musical traditions that have profoundly influenced global popular music but remain underrepresented in European conservatory curricula.

The reciprocal nature of the exchange ensures neither country operates as simply a donor or recipient but as equal partners contributing unique strengths to a shared educational vision.

Ghana’s vibrant musical heritage, spanning highlife, hiplife, gospel, and traditional forms, provides rich material for exploration and fusion with European classical and jazz traditions that Swiss students bring to the collaboration.

Dobler has been collaborating with Ghanaian musicians for about 15 years, starting with the Ayekoo Drummers in Switzerland, which continually heightened his curiosity about Ghanaian music and led to deeper partnerships.

The project also creates opportunities for Ghanaian musicians to access Europe’s established performance circuits, recording facilities, and music industry infrastructure that can amplify their work to international audiences.

Cultural diplomacy initiatives like The Ghana Experience represent a growing recognition among governments that soft power built through arts and education often proves more durable than traditional diplomatic or economic ties.

Switzerland’s investment in the programme reflects the country’s longstanding commitment to cultural exchange as a cornerstone of its foreign policy, particularly in regions where it maintains limited economic or strategic interests.

For Ghana, the partnership enhances the country’s profile as a cultural hub in West Africa while providing concrete benefits to young artists who might otherwise struggle to access international opportunities.

The Embassy emphasized that such collaborations demonstrate Switzerland’s commitment to sustainable partnerships that create lasting institutional connections rather than one off charitable interventions.

As the final note lingered in the warm evening air of Accra, the audience rose in unison, delivering a standing ovation that lasted long after the instruments had quieted, echoing what observers called the evening’s unspoken truth: that when true music plays, borders dissolve.

Organisers say The Ghana Experience demonstrates how partnerships built on creativity and respect can bridge continents, one note at a time, while equipping young people with skills they’ll carry throughout their careers.

As global politics grows increasingly fractious and nationalist movements challenge international cooperation, cultural initiatives like this Switzerland Ghana partnership offer tangible proof that collaboration across borders remains not only possible but immensely valuable.

The success of the programme could inspire similar initiatives between Ghana and other European nations, potentially positioning the country as a regional leader in arts based cultural diplomacy.

For the young musicians who participated, the experience provided more than just performance opportunities. It offered a glimpse of a more connected, collaborative world where artistic excellence transcends national boundaries and cultural differences become sources of creative inspiration rather than division.