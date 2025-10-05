Swiss Tech Firm Protects 30 Billion Products Yearly From Counterfeiters

Two scientists working with mathematical equations in a garage have built a company that now protects over 30 billion products annually from counterfeiters. AlpVision, founded in 2001 by Fred Jordan and his business partner, uses invisible markings and sophisticated algorithms to help Fortune 500 companies and governments fight fake pharmaceuticals, alcohol, luxury goods, and official documents.

The scale of the problem they’re tackling is staggering. Trafficked medical products kill almost half a million people in sub Saharan Africa every year, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). Estimates suggest counterfeit drugs make up 10 to 15% of the world drug supply, rising to more than 30% of all medicine sold in Africa.

Jordan’s path to anti counterfeiting technology started during doctoral studies at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, where he and his partner developed mathematical tools to hide invisible information in digital images. After numerous trials and errors, they realized those same equations could hide invisible markings on product packaging, creating a way to verify authenticity that counterfeiters couldn’t see or copy.

“During our Ph.D., we developed mathematical tools to hide invisible information into digital images,” Jordan explained. “We realized those equations could be used to hide invisible markings on packaging that could authenticate genuine products.”

The technology works because it’s covert. Counterfeiters can’t replicate what they can’t detect. AlpVision’s approach uses clever algorithms and standard printing techniques without requiring special inks or materials. The system is rooted in image cross correlation, a mathematical technique that allows reliable detection of invisible security features.

For companies, this solves a persistent operational headache. Pharmaceutical firms with offices in 100 countries traditionally needed extensive training programs so employees could spot fake products by examining tiny details often missed by counterfeiters. Even security features like holograms get copied, requiring expertise to distinguish genuine from fake. Suspect packages sometimes required weeks to analyze, including shipping to headquarters for verification.

With AlpVision’s technology, verification becomes instant and requires no specialized training. What previously took weeks now takes minutes, allowing brands to respond far more quickly to counterfeiting cases. For consumers, the company provides smartphone apps that can verify authenticity, though the invisible nature of the markings means counterfeiters don’t know what the app is examining.

Jordan identifies pharmaceuticals, tobacco, gold refiners, automotive oil lubricants, and alcohol as industries suffering most seriously from counterfeiting based on AlpVision’s customer base. Grey market activity, where genuine products get diverted through unauthorized channels, affects luxury goods like perfumes and watches more heavily, driven by price differences between countries that motivate parallel imports.

The health and safety consequences of counterfeiting extend beyond fake medicines. Jordan cited three examples: fake pharmaceuticals where ineffective counterfeit drugs have caused deaths, including a recent case involving anti cancer medication; fake electronics like circuit breakers causing house fires or counterfeit earbuds and electronic cigarette batteries causing burns; and fake automotive lubricants that can cause engines to fail suddenly, potentially leading to accidents.

In Africa specifically, Jordan sees pharmaceuticals and automotive lubricants as the biggest risks. In some African countries, over 30% of automotive lubricants are counterfeit, creating widespread safety hazards for vehicles and machinery.

The business model for anti counterfeiting technology is straightforward, according to Jordan. Companies deploy these solutions for only two reasons: they believe it will reduce losses caused by counterfeits, or government legislation forces them to implement anti counterfeit measures. There’s no “convincing” task involved, as companies that contact AlpVision have typically already been impacted by fraudulent attacks and are seeking internal solutions.

Before founding AlpVision, Jordan worked on high security projects that now seem prescient given his later career. As one of the few scientists able to work on Cray supercomputers in the early 1990s, he designed an artificial neural network to detect nuclear explosions. French President Jacques Chirac purchased the network to simulate nuclear explosions, enabling France to declare an end to nuclear weapons testing in 1996.

That early experience with neural networks informs Jordan’s view of how artificial intelligence will shape anti counterfeiting efforts. He predicts AI will increase the number of protected products by making authentication easier through smartphones while simplifying implementation for brands. The technology becomes more accessible on both ends: easier for consumers to verify products and simpler for companies to deploy protection.

Industry recognition has followed AlpVision’s growth. The company appears among 15 leading firms providing anti counterfeiting services in industry reports, listed alongside 116 companies and 37 organizations working on product security throughout supply chains.

Looking ahead five to ten years, Jordan envisions providing solutions for identifying individual products rather than just batches, along with even more intuitive authentication methods beyond smartphone apps. The goal is making verification so seamless that it becomes routine for both businesses monitoring their supply chains and consumers checking purchases.

The financial impact of counterfeiting remains difficult to quantify precisely but affects the global economy severely. The counterfeit drug market alone is estimated at around 200 billion dollars annually worldwide, making it the most profitable trade in illegally copied and sold goods. That figure doesn’t include fake electronics, automotive parts, luxury goods, alcohol, tobacco, or other counterfeit products.

Jordan describes AlpVision’s journey from two researchers with mathematical equations to a profitable business protecting tens of billions of products yearly as a source of pride. The company operates under strict non disclosure agreements with nearly all clients, including Fortune 500 businesses and governments, to prevent criminals from discovering and decoding the technologies. Only a single gold bar producer among all their clients hasn’t required an NDA.

That secrecy creates a paradox: AlpVision’s most significant achievements remain invisible not just in their technology but in their client relationships. The very discretion that makes their solutions effective also limits public awareness of their impact. Yet for the hundreds of thousands of lives potentially saved by preventing fake medicines from reaching patients, and the billions in economic losses prevented by authenticating genuine products, that invisibility serves a purpose beyond marketing concerns.