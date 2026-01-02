Swiss President Says Fire Victims Were Young People Full of Dreams

Swiss President Guy Parmelin has described the victims of the Crans-Montana fire as young people full of plans, hope and dreams, addressing the nation following the New Year’s Day tragedy that claimed at least 40 lives. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Parmelin said many of the victims were teenagers and called the fire one of the worst tragedies Switzerland has experienced.

The first victim has been identified as Emanuele Galeppini, a 16-year-old Italian international golfer who lived in Dubai. The Italian Golf Federation mourned the passing of the young athlete who embodied passion and authentic values. Authorities warned that identifying other victims could take days due to the severe nature of burns, with officials using dental and DNA samples for the task.

The fire broke out at approximately 1:30 a.m. local time at Le Constellation, a bar in the center of the luxury Alpine ski resort town in southwestern Switzerland. Swiss authorities said around 40 people were killed and around 115 others were injured, many severely. Cellphone video captured harrowing images of the tragedy’s first moments as flames swept across the wooden ceiling of the bar’s basement level, panicking partygoers who rushed to escape.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who visited the scene on Friday, described the use of fireworks inside the bar, though small caliber, as irresponsible. Tajani told reporters that dozens of interrogations have already been conducted to determine responsibility for the fire. He appeared visibly emotional as he laid flowers on behalf of the Italian government at the scene.

Cantonal attorney general Beatrice Pilloud said it was too early to determine the cause of the fire but indicated it was not related to terrorism. Two women told French broadcaster BFMTV that they were inside when they saw a bartender carrying a waitress on his shoulders, with the waitress holding a lit candle in a bottle that set fire to the wooden ceiling.

Air ambulances airlifted injured persons to hospitals in Sion and Geneva, as well as to national centers for the treatment of burn victims in Lausanne and Zurich. The intensive care units in Valais reached full capacity, causing patients to be transported to other hospitals around the country. Italy opened a burns unit at Milan’s Niguarda Hospital to receive additional patients.

Swiss President Parmelin told the press conference that behind the numbers are faces, names, families, and destinies brutally interrupted. He emphasized that the victims’ lives should be honored for what they were: full of promise, a source of energy, and part of the shared future. Parmelin ordered that flags on federal buildings be flown at half mast for the next five days to honor those killed.