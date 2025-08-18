Swift Fire Crews Avert Fuel Station Disaster in Ghana

Ghana National Fire Service personnel prevented a potential catastrophe at Mankessim’s ONYXMA Fuel Filling Station late Saturday night.

Their rapid response contained a car fire just steps away from highly flammable fuel pumps.

At 10:46 p.m., the Mankessim Fire Station received an urgent call reporting a Hyundai Sonata, registration GE 2672-09, ablaze near the station’s dispensary point. Fire crews arrived promptly and tactically suppressed the flames before they could reach the critical fuel infrastructure.

Officials confirmed they controlled the fire within one minute of arrival, fully extinguishing it by 11:10 p.m. Bystanders had already rushed the vehicle’s driver to hospital before firefighters reached the scene. The cause of the ignition remains under investigation.

Imagine the devastation if those pumps had caught fire. This crew’s decisive action saved lives and property in a tense, high-risk scenario.