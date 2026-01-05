Swedru All Blacks Stun Asante Kotoko With Gritty Home Victory

Swedru All Blacks delivered one of their finest displays of the season to claim a 2-1 victory over Asante Kotoko in an absorbing Ghana Premier League (GPL) encounter on Sunday at the Swedru Sports Stadium.

Kotoko arrived in Swedru on the back of a three match winning run, but they were met by a fearless All Blacks side that matched them for intensity and belief from the opening minutes. The hosts looked sharp and organised, refusing to be overawed by their more fancied opponents.

Defender Roland Leveh opened the scoring in the 37th minute, rewarding All Blacks for their positive approach and capping a strong spell of pressure. The goal sent the home supporters into celebration as their team took control of the contest.

Kotoko responded through Guinean striker Morifing Donzo, who equalised to briefly swing momentum in favour of the visitors. However, Swedru All Blacks regained control before the break.

Rudolf Mensah struck again in first half added time, finishing calmly to restore the lead and send the home supporters into celebration at the interval. The goal proved decisive as All Blacks held on through the second half to secure a crucial three points.

The defeat leaves Kotoko third on the table with 30 points from 17 matches, four points off the summit, missing a chance to close the gap on the league leaders. They had entered the fixture with momentum from their emphatic 6-0 victory in their previous match and were targeting a fourth consecutive league win that could have lifted them to the top.

For Swedru All Blacks, the win eases pressure on their Egyptian coach Ahmed Ibrahim Fathi and could mark a turning point in their season. The victory moves them up the standings and offers renewed hope as they seek consistency to pull clear of the bottom half of the table.

Kotoko will seek a response against Berekum Chelsea in their next fixture as they attempt to reignite their title challenge. The Porcupine Warriors boast the league’s most productive attack but were unable to break down a resolute All Blacks defence in the second half.

The result was one of the weekend’s biggest upsets in Matchday 17 action, which saw defending champions Bibiani GoldStars claim a 3-2 victory over Eleven Wonders at the University of Ghana Stadium. Medeama secured a 1-0 win over Hearts of Oak to tighten their grip at the top of the table, while Vision FC stunned Aduana with a 1-0 away victory.

The GPL continues next weekend with All Blacks hoping to build on their impressive performance, while Kotoko will be determined to return to winning ways and maintain pressure on the league leaders.