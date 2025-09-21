Swedru All Blacks Make Statement with Chelsea Thrashing in GPL Return

Defending champions Medeama maintain perfect record while promoted All Blacks secure emotional first victory in 16 years

Swedru All Blacks delivered the standout performance of Ghana Premier League (GPL) Matchday 2, overwhelming Berekum Chelsea 3-0 at Swedru Sports Stadium to mark their first home victory in the top flight since 2009.

The promoted side’s comprehensive triumph provided emotional validation for their return to Ghana’s premier football competition, with captain Zayat Abubakari converting a 27th-minute penalty before Rudolf Mensah struck eight minutes later to establish a commanding halftime advantage. Hafiz Alhassan sealed the victory with a 90th-minute strike, completing a performance that sent shockwaves through the league.

The result represents the All Blacks’ first Premier League match at their home venue in 16 years, transforming years of anticipation into triumphant celebration for supporters who had waited through the club’s wilderness period in lower divisions.

Defending champions Medeama Sporting Club maintained their perfect start to the season with a commanding 4-0 victory over Vision FC at TNA Stadium in Tarkwa. The Yellow and Mauve outfit have yet to concede a goal after two matches, establishing early championship credentials through dominant displays.

Kamaradini Mamudu opened scoring in the 18th minute before Abdul Salam doubled the advantage in the 31st minute, giving Tom Strand’s team complete control before halftime. The comprehensive victory places Medeama atop the early season standings, demonstrating the defensive solidity and attacking precision that characterized their title-winning campaign.

Heart of Lions produced the weekend’s highest-scoring encounter, dismantling Eleven Wonders 4-1 in Techiman to register their first victory of the campaign. The away triumph showcased the Kpando-based club’s attacking capabilities while exposing defensive vulnerabilities in their hosts’ setup.

Hohoe United marked a historic milestone by playing their inaugural GPL home fixture, though they settled for a 1-1 draw against Young Apostles despite taking the lead. The result reflects the challenges facing newly-promoted sides in establishing home advantage at the elite level.

Aduana Stars secured their maiden victory through dramatic circumstances, with Hensen Anponsa’s 86th-minute strike delivering a 1-0 triumph over Nations FC in Dormaa. The late winner provided perfect timing for the Fire Boys’ first home points of the season.

Bechem United’s search for opening victories continued as they managed only a goalless draw against debutants Basake Holy Stars. The result maintains the newcomers’ unbeaten record while highlighting Bechem’s early season struggles to convert opportunities.

Samartex demonstrated why their Samreboi venue remains one of Ghana’s most challenging away destinations, earning a 1-1 draw with Karela United to extend their fortress reputation. The result continues the Timber Giants’ impressive home form that has become their trademark.

The weekend’s action concludes Monday evening when Dreams FC host traditional powerhouse Hearts of Oak at Theatre of Dreams in Dawu. The encounter between the Still Believe Boys and the Phobians promises to provide additional drama to an already compelling matchday.

Swedru All Blacks’ emphatic statement victory suggests the promoted sides may prove more competitive than initially anticipated, while Medeama’s continued dominance indicates their championship defense remains on track. Heart of Lions’ attacking display and Aduana’s late heroics demonstrate the unpredictable nature that makes Ghana’s premier competition compelling viewing.

The early season evidence points toward increased competitiveness across the league, with traditional hierarchies facing challenges from ambitious promoted clubs and rejuvenated established teams seeking to disrupt Medeama’s championship momentum.