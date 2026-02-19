Sweden to Lock Up Children of 13 From July

Sweden detailed on Thursday the precise conditions under which children as young as 13 will be confined in dedicated prison units from 3 July 2026, as the minority right-wing government moved forward with one of the most contentious criminal justice reforms in the country’s modern history despite overwhelming opposition from its own law enforcement and public institutions.

A majority of the 126 public authorities the government consulted about the reform, including the police, the prison and probation service, and the prosecution authority, were critical or opposed it outright. Nevertheless, the government pressed ahead, with Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer arguing that the urgency of the gang recruitment crisis left no room for delay.

The law will lower the age of criminal responsibility in Sweden from 15 to 13 years for a five-year trial period running from July 2026 to July 2031. It applies exclusively to crimes carrying a minimum prison sentence of four years or more, including murder, attempted murder, aggravated rape, aggravated bombings, and aggravated weapons offences. Children under 13 and those who commit less serious crimes such as theft, assault, or robbery will continue to be handled by social services rather than the justice system.

Under the sentencing framework, a 13-year-old convicted of murder could face between one and three years in prison, while a 14-year-old would face between three and four years. Courts will retain individual discretion in all cases. After serving a custodial sentence, children aged 13 and 14 will undergo a two-year period of controlled release jointly supervised by social services and the correctional service.

Thursday’s briefing from Strömmer specified the daily regime young inmates will face. Children will be confined to their cells for 11 hours overnight, three fewer than the 14-hour lockup applied to adult prisoners. During daytime hours, they will attend compulsory school lessons and have access to a cafeteria, recreation yard, gymnasium, and medical services. They will be housed in units entirely separate from adult prisoners within eight designated existing prisons, of which three are expected to be operational by the 3 July start date.

The Swedish Prison and Probation Service has set aside 54 places for 13 to 17-year-olds across its dedicated youth departments for the summer, with that capacity expected to expand to 300 places by 2027 as existing closed youth care facilities run by the National Board of Institutional Care (Sis) are phased out and replaced by the new youth prison model.

The United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) had previously urged Sweden to maintain its minimum age of criminal responsibility at 15 in line with international child rights frameworks. The committee has warned that imprisoning children at such young ages risks increasing reoffending and pushing criminal networks to recruit even younger children to stay below whatever threshold the law sets. The Swedish child advocacy group Bris reiterated those concerns on Thursday, calling the reform counterproductive and insufficiently evidenced.

In 2025, 52 young people under the age of 15 were involved in Swedish court proceedings connected to murder and murder plots, a figure Strömmer cited as evidence of the crisis the reform is designed to address. The government’s stated long-term goal is that by 2031, crime prevention investments will have advanced sufficiently to allow parliament to make a genuine choice between reverting to the 15-year threshold or making the 13-year limit permanent.