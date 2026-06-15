Brighton’s Yasin Ayari scored twice and Sweden recorded their biggest World Cup win in 88 years, ending Tunisia’s perfect defensive record in emphatic fashion.

Brighton’s Yasin Ayari scored twice and Sweden recorded their biggest World Cup win in 88 years, ending Tunisia’s perfect defensive record in emphatic fashion.

Sweden delivered a devastating statement to the rest of Group F on Sunday, thrashing Tunisia 5-1 at the Estadio Monterrey as Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari announced his arrival on the world stage with two spectacular long-range strikes.

Sweden asserted control just seven minutes into the match. A failed clearance by Tunisian goalkeeper Mouhib Chamakh fell directly to Ayari, who unleashed a thunderbolt from the edge of the area into the top corner. Out of respect for his father’s Tunisian roots, the midfielder kept his celebration muted.

The Scandinavian dominance continued in the 30th minute. Liverpool forward Alexander Isak embarked on a brilliant solo run, putting Tunisian centre-backs on skates before drilling home a low finish to make it 2-0.

Tunisia managed a surprise lifeline right before halftime. Against the run of play, Burnley playmaker Hannibal Mejbri delivered a cross that Omar Rekik powerfully headed past Swedish goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt, briefly giving the African side hope.

Any hopes of a comeback were erased in the second half due to unforced defensive errors. In the 59th minute, Isak pressed Tunisia captain Ellyes Skhiri on the edge of the box, stole possession, and squared it to Arsenal forward Viktor Gyökeres, who slammed home a clinical finish.

Substitute Mattias Svanberg scored Sweden’s fourth goal exactly 18 seconds after coming off the bench. The goal required an extensive VAR review utilising audio “snicko” data to confirm that Isak had gotten a touch to keep the play onside. Deep into stoppage time, Ayari bookended his masterclass with another long-range rocket to cement Sweden at the top of Group F.

The 5-1 scoreline marked the first time Sweden had scored five or more goals in a single World Cup game since 1938, when they defeated Cuba 8-0. Sweden finished with 13 shots, eight on target, while Tunisia managed five shots with two on target. Possession was nearly evenly split, with Tunisia holding 51 percent to Sweden’s 49 percent.

An analysis by Accra Street Journal noted that Tunisia entered the World Cup with a historic record of not conceding a single goal during qualifying, but Graham Potter’s Sweden system tore their defensive reputation to shreds within 90 minutes. The result leaves Sweden top of Group F, level on points with Japan and the Netherlands after their 2-2 draw, while Tunisia must regroup after a chastening opening defeat.