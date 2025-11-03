SWAG Nomination Makes Me Proud Says Desmond Pappoe

National amateur boxer Desmond Pappoe has expressed pride following his nomination by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) for Boxer of the Year 2025. The Jamestown-based athlete, who secured a gold medal at the African Youth Boxing Championship in Conakry, Guinea, says the recognition fuels his ambition to achieve more.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Pappoe acknowledged his relatively late entry into competitive boxing but emphasized his rapid development under professional guidance. He began training at age 12, later than many of his peers who typically start around four or five years old. Despite the delayed start, he believes his progress has been remarkable.

“I didn’t start early like 4 or 5 years but came in at 12 years and I think it has been good so far. I am learning very fast, I have been encouraged and highly motivated, I trust my coach and we are on track,” Pappoe explained.

The young boxer trains at the Jamestown Boxing Gym under the supervision of Coach Randy, working alongside other aspiring fighters who share his dreams of greatness. He described boxing as far more than a physical contest, calling it “a whole life, culture and science and school on its own.”

Pappoe’s gold medal performance in Guinea represents a significant milestone in his developing career. The African Youth Boxing Championship attracts talented young fighters from across the continent, making his victory a notable achievement for Ghanaian amateur boxing.

The SWAG nomination places him among the country’s top boxing talents for 2025. His determination to capitalize on opportunities suggests he views this recognition as a stepping stone rather than a final destination. With continued support and training, the Jamestown fighter aims to build on his continental success and establish himself as a force in amateur boxing.