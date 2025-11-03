Suzuki S-Presso Prices Reach GH¢282,000 in Ghana

The Suzuki S-Presso compact vehicle continues gaining traction across Ghana’s urban centers, with current market prices spanning from GH¢156,000 to GH¢282,000 depending on model specifications and year of manufacture.

Recent listings show 2025 models priced at GH¢282,000 in East Legon, while 2024 versions start around GH¢194,050 in Airport Residential Area. The vehicle has carved out a distinct niche within Ghana’s transportation sector, particularly among ride hailing operators seeking fuel efficient options for their fleets.

CFAO Mobility Ghana serves as the authorized distributor, operating showrooms in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, and Tema. The company maintains service hours Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm, with Saturday operations running until 2pm.

Market data reveals notable price variations across different S-Presso configurations. The GL Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) variant commands approximately GH¢155,000, while some higher specification models extend beyond GH¢200,000. Secondary market platforms display additional inventory, though pricing fluctuates based on mileage and vehicle condition.

Moove, a mobility fintech company partnered with CFAO Ghana, provides vehicle financing options to ride hailing drivers through two programs: Flexirental with weekly payments, and Drive to Own arrangements spanning 30, 36, or 48 months. This financing structure has accelerated S-Presso adoption among Uber and Bolt drivers throughout the country.

The vehicle’s popularity stems partly from its compact dimensions and operational economics. The S-Presso features Automated Manual Transmission technology with Intelligent Shift Control Actuator, combining automatic convenience with manual transmission efficiency. Its small footprint proves advantageous for navigating congested urban streets while maintaining reasonable fuel consumption rates.

Safety specifications include dual front airbags and high tensile steel construction using Suzuki’s Total Effective Control Technology (TECT), designed to absorb and disperse collision energy. Uber Ghana’s Country Manager confirmed in 2022 that S-Presso models on their platform achieved three star ratings from the New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP), addressing earlier safety concerns about older vehicle variants.

The ride hailing boom has driven substantial demand for affordable, reliable vehicles across Ghana’s major cities. Prospective buyers should verify current pricing directly with authorized dealers, as market conditions and exchange rates influence final costs. CFAO Mobility Ghana remains the primary source for new vehicles backed by manufacturer warranties and service agreements.