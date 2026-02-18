Suspect’s Own Sister Ends Mamprobi Baby Hunt in Hours

The incident began on Tuesday, February 17, when the suspect reportedly entered the maternity ward and picked up the newborn while the mother, who had undergone a caesarean section, was asleep, without drawing the attention of staff. Reports on social media indicated the woman had posed as a nurse in order to gain entry to the ward unquestioned. By the time hospital staff realised the child was missing, the suspect had already left the facility. The discovery triggered panic among the clinical team and the baby’s family, and residents of the Mamprobi community stormed the polyclinic demanding answers from management.

The Ghana Police Service mobilised quickly once the report was filed. Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South Alfred Nii Lante Vanderpuye was also on the ground early, helping coordinate between police, community leaders and the distressed family. The Gender Minister, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, arrived at the Dansoman Police Station after the arrest and confirmed the resolution to the media, crediting the whistleblower and the speed of the police response. “We want to say a big thank you to the police that they have been able to work to get the baby reconciled to the mother. The parents have confirmed, and the suspect is in the custody of the police,” she said.

The infant and the mother were taken back to the Mamprobi Polyclinic, where medical staff conducted a full evaluation. Doctors confirmed the baby is receiving treatment and is under close monitoring.

Dr. Lartey said social workers from her ministry would be deployed to follow up with both the family and the suspect, stressing that understanding the motive behind the theft was as important as securing a prosecution. She confirmed the ministry would provide support to determine the reason behind the alleged kidnapping. The minister also used the moment to signal that her office intends to push for stronger safeguards in health facilities to prevent similar incidents.

The suspect remains in custody at the Dansoman Police Station while investigations continue. Police have yet to disclose her identity or formally state the charges she faces.