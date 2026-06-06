Suspect to Appear in Court Over Tema Midwife Assault

A suspect is set to appear in court on Monday over the alleged assault of a midwife at Tema’s Community 22 Polyclinic, an attack the Ministry of Health has strongly condemned.

The incident, captured on video, allegedly shows a patient’s relative attacking the midwife on June 2 while she enforced visiting hours at the facility. The footage circulated widely online and drew an immediate response from the ministry.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry described the attack as unacceptable and warned that violence against health workers would not be tolerated. Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh dispatched a six-member delegation to visit the affected midwife and assure her of government support while investigations continue.

“Violence not only endangers lives but also disrupts the delivery of critical healthcare services,” the ministry said, stressing that health facilities must remain safe environments free from harassment and physical attack.

The Ministry said it remains committed to strengthening security at health facilities across the country and expressed solidarity with staff at the polyclinic and the wider healthcare workforce.

The June 8 court appearance marks the first formal legal step in proceedings against the suspect.

Health worker unions in Ghana have raised concerns over a pattern of attacks on medical personnel in recent years, calling for stronger legal protections and stricter enforcement to deter violence against frontline staff.