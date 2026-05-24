Suspect held over alleged IRGC plot targeting Ivanka Trump

An Iraqi national facing terrorism charges in the United States was allegedly planning to assassinate Ivanka Trump in retaliation for the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, according to a report citing sources familiar with the investigation, in a case that has exposed the reach of Iran-linked militant networks across Europe and North America.

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, a 32-year-old Iraqi national described by federal prosecutors as a senior commander of Kata’ib Hezbollah and an operative allegedly linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was arrested in Turkey on May 15, 2026, while reportedly in transit to Russia, and later extradited to the United States.

The Department of Justice charged him with six counts of terrorism-related offences for his activities as an operative of Kata’ib Hezbollah and the IRGC, including his alleged involvement in nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks throughout Europe and the United States, spanning bombings, stabbings, arson and plots against synagogues and US-linked facilities.

The New York Post subsequently reported that Al-Saadi’s alleged targets extended to the Trump family. Sources cited in the report claimed Al-Saadi had made a pledge to kill Ivanka Trump and possessed a blueprint of her Florida home, and had also posted a map on his social media account showing the area in Florida where she and her husband Jared Kushner reside.

Entifadh Qanbar, a former deputy military attaché at the Iraqi embassy in Washington, told the New York Post that Al-Saadi went around telling people “we need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house” after Soleimani’s death, adding that he had heard Al-Saadi possessed a plan of Ivanka’s house in Florida.

Beyond the alleged Trump family plot, US authorities have charged Al-Saadi in connection with at least 18 attacks or attempted attacks, including the March 2026 firebombing of the Bank of New York Mellon in Amsterdam, a shooting at the US consulate in Toronto, and the stabbing of two Jewish victims in London in April 2026.

Al-Saadi appeared before US Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan federal court, where he was ordered detained pending trial and is currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The Department of Justice has not publicly commented on the specific allegations involving Ivanka Trump beyond the charges already confirmed in court filings.