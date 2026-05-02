Suspect Arrested After Shots Fired Near Chris Brown’s Home

A man was taken into custody on Friday after police say he fired a CO2-style handgun during a street dispute outside a Tarzana home in Los Angeles linked to rhythm and blues singer Chris Brown.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to the 19600 block of West Citrus Ridge Drive at approximately 4:11 p.m. on May 1 following a call from a woman who reported that a man had fired at her vehicle. She described the suspect as a Black male, approximately 35 years old.

When officers arrived and interviewed both parties, the male suspect told police the confrontation started after the woman refused to leave the area. He claimed the situation intensified when she drove her car over his foot, after which he discharged the weapon at her vehicle. The CO2-style handgun fires plastic projectiles and is not classified as a conventional firearm.

No injuries were reported and the woman did not require hospital treatment, according to the LAPD.

The suspect was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism. Authorities confirmed the incident took place on the public street outside the property and not within the residence itself.

The home was identified as associated with Brown by TMZ, which first reported the incident. The LAPD did not officially confirm ownership. It remains unclear whether Brown was present at the time or whether either individual involved had any known connection to the singer.

Neither Brown’s representatives nor the LAPD have issued a public statement beyond initial law enforcement disclosures.