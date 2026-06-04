Suspect Arrested After Accra Police Barracks Fire

Police have arrested a suspect after a fire tore through the Accra Central Police Barracks annex on Wednesday evening, destroying 32 rooms, as investigators work to establish the cause.

The Ghana Police Service said on Wednesday the suspect was in custody and assisting with investigations into the blaze. The cause remains unknown.

The fire broke out at the barracks annex on Wednesday evening and was already fully developed when crews arrived. It destroyed 32 rooms and a one storey building, along with their contents.

Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded after a distress call, drawing reinforcements from several stations to stop the flames spreading to a nearby water works and other buildings.

Police said no casualties were recorded. The Fire Service, however, said a firefighter was injured while battling the blaze.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno visited the scene with members of the Police Management Board and the Accra Regional Commander to support affected personnel. Police commended firefighters and officers for their swift response and said further updates would follow as investigations continue.