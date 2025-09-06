Survey Shows NDC Dominates Among Youth and Educated Party Executives

A new survey by pollster Mussa Dankwah reveals the National Democratic Congress significantly outperforms the New Patriotic Party in attracting young people and better-educated individuals to serve as branch executives, sparking fresh debate about Ghana’s political demographics.

The research findings, highlighted by Ghana Digital Centres CEO Dzifa Gunu, show striking differences in the age and educational profiles of delegates between the two major political parties.

According to the data, 64% of NDC branch executives are under 44 years old, compared to just 26% for the NPP, demonstrating the opposition party’s appeal among younger Ghanaians seeking political involvement.

Educational attainment patterns also favor the NDC at the secondary level, with 37% of its executives holding Senior High School qualifications versus 19% for the NPP. However, the NPP maintains a slight edge in tertiary education representation, with 28% of delegates holding higher education degrees compared to the NDC’s 22%.

The survey results align with broader demographic trends that have emerged in recent political analysis. Pollster Mussa Dankwah previously noted that NPP support among tertiary-educated voters has dropped to 27% from 35% in earlier polling cycles, while the NDC has gained ground among educated constituencies.

Gunu characterized these findings as evidence of the NDC’s vibrancy and attractiveness, particularly among Ghana’s youth and educated population, describing the party as “Ghana’s most attractive political party.”

The demographic data suggests significant implications for both parties’ long-term political strategies and appeal to different voter segments across Ghana’s evolving political landscape.

For the NDC, the strong showing among younger executives potentially indicates better grassroots energy and future leadership development, while the NPP’s concentration of older executives may reflect established networks but could signal challenges in attracting new political talent.

The educational distribution patterns reveal complex dynamics, with the NPP maintaining slight advantages in attracting highly educated individuals while the NDC dominates at the secondary education level and shows stronger overall youth engagement.

These findings emerge as both parties prepare for future electoral contests, with demographic trends potentially influencing campaign strategies and policy priorities aimed at different voter segments.

Political analysts suggest that youth engagement and educational backgrounds of party officials often correlate with broader electoral appeal among similar demographic groups, making these internal party statistics relevant for understanding potential voter preferences.

The survey data provides insight into the internal dynamics of Ghana’s two dominant political parties, revealing how each attracts different segments of the population to leadership roles at the grassroots level.

For the NDC, the strong youth representation at the branch level may translate to more energetic campaigning and fresh perspectives on policy development, while potentially creating challenges in balancing experience with innovation.

The NPP’s concentration of older executives could provide institutional knowledge and established networks, but may require strategic efforts to attract younger political talent and connect with emerging voter demographics.

Both parties face the challenge of maintaining broad appeal across age and educational lines while leveraging their respective demographic strengths in future political contests.

The research underscores the evolving nature of Ghanaian political participation, where educational attainment and generational differences increasingly influence party affiliation and leadership structures.