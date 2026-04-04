Survey Reveals Why Skilled South Africans Are Returning Home

A growing number of South Africans who built careers abroad are choosing to return home, driven primarily by the pull of family, culture, and lifestyle rather than purely economic factors, according to new research released this week by The TEFL Academy, which provides Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL) qualifications to professionals seeking international work experience.

The Reverse Emigration Among South Africans report surveyed 173 South Africans who have lived and worked abroad and either returned home or are planning to do so. The findings, released on April 2, 2026, offer one of the most detailed portraits yet of a migration trend that is being noticed by recruiters, relocation firms, and government officials across the country.

The most striking finding is the weight of personal connection in return decisions. Nearly 78% of respondents said that time with family and lifelong friends was what they missed most while living abroad, making it the most widely cited motivation by a considerable margin. A further 66.9% said they missed South Africa’s humour, warmth, and social culture, while 55.63% pointed to the country’s outdoor lifestyle and climate. Half of the respondents also identified a strong sense of cultural belonging as something they valued specifically about life in South Africa.

More than half of those surveyed, 53.05%, have already returned, while others reported plans to move back within the coming year or were still weighing the decision. When asked whether returning had been a positive step for their future, 38.33% said yes outright, while 48.33% said it was still too early to tell, reflecting how recent and unfolding the shift remains for many.

International experience itself is viewed positively. Respondents rated the value of the global perspective they gained at an average of 4.19 out of 5, while the statement that living abroad made them more confident and adaptable received the survey’s highest rating, averaging 4.41 out of 5. Many returnees are bringing those skills back into a domestic economy that is increasingly positioned to benefit from them.

Well-being indicators after returning also skew positive, though modestly. Mental and emotional well-being since returning to South Africa received an average score of 3.62 out of 5, and social connectedness in South Africa averaged 3.56 out of 5, both higher than what respondents reported experiencing abroad. Overall life satisfaction in South Africa was rated at 3.41 out of 5. One challenge that persists is the utilisation of international skills locally, with respondents rating this aspect at just 3.19 out of 5, suggesting some returnees face a gap between global experience and local employment opportunities.

The research is supported by broader migration data. Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) estimates show that approximately 28,000 South Africans returned home in 2022. Anton van Heerden, Chief Executive Officer of employment agency DNA Employer of Record, said inquiries from South Africans seeking to return had jumped 70% in the past six months, while Angel Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Johannesburg-based recruitment firm HomecomingEx, reported a roughly 30% rise in inquiries since 2024.

A key enabler of the trend is the expansion of remote and hybrid work. Many South African professionals are now returning home while retaining employment with international employers, earning in pounds, euros, Canadian dollars, or Australian dollars while spending in rand. This model of geographic arbitrage, which allows returnees to leverage South Africa’s comparatively lower cost of living without sacrificing international career earnings, is reshaping the financial calculus of return migration in ways that were not possible a decade ago.

A Constitutional Court judgement in May 2025 removed a long-standing barrier that had stripped South Africans of their citizenship when they naturalised abroad, and the Department of Home Affairs has since launched a digital portal allowing former citizens to reclaim their status remotely using biometric verification.

Rhyan O’Sullivan, Managing Director at The TEFL Academy, said the pattern reflects a maturing understanding of global opportunity among South African professionals. “What we often see is that people spend a few years overseas building confidence, saving money and developing global skills before returning home,” he said. “Increasingly, those teachers are able to continue working with international students online while living in South Africa.”

The largest group of respondents in the survey, 40.49%, reported between one and three years of international experience before returning, while 36.81% spent less than a year abroad. A smaller group of 14.72% spent between four and seven years overseas, with fewer still reporting international careers lasting eight years or longer.