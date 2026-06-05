Survey Exposes Awareness Gap In Ghana’s Vaccine Drive

Only 14.3 percent of Ghanaians are aware of the country’s plan to begin producing vaccines locally in 2027, a National Vaccine Institute (NVI) survey has found.

The finding stands out because the survey otherwise recorded high confidence in vaccines, with nearly 90 percent of respondents expressing trust and more than 94 percent agreeing that ensuring vaccine availability is a national responsibility. The NVI said the gap points to a need for stronger public education before the rollout.

The survey, released under the authority of NVI Chief Executive Dr. Sodzi Sodzi-Tettey, covered all 16 regions and 55 districts and analysed 13,905 responses. It was designed to provide evidence for communication and behaviour change strategies ahead of local production.

It found notable regional differences. Urban regions such as Greater Accra, Ashanti and Central had more access to information but lower acceptance, while rural communities in northern Ghana and the Oti Region showed stronger trust. “These regional variations underscore the importance of targeted and context-specific communication strategies,” Sodzi-Tettey said.

The study also flagged barriers that could affect uptake, including vaccine costs, long distances to vaccination centres and weak cold chain systems for storing and transporting vaccines at the right temperature, especially in rural areas. The NVI warned that such gaps could erode confidence at the point of delivery if left unaddressed, and called for investment in storage, transport and cold chain infrastructure.

Ghana aims to start local vaccine production in 2027 to boost health security and cut reliance on imports. The NVI has signed a technology transfer deal with Indonesia’s PT Bio Farma to make a tetanus and diphtheria vaccine, set to be the first produced locally, and is working with companies including Atlantic Lifesciences and DEK Vaccines. The drive is partly timed to build self sufficiency before support from the vaccine alliance Gavi ends in 2030.

The agenda aligns with the African Union’s Partnerships for African Vaccine Manufacturing (PAVM), which targets producing at least 60 percent of the continent’s vaccines in Africa by 2040, an effort that gained momentum after the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the region’s dependence on imported doses.