Surgical patients at Weija Gbawe Municipal Hospital use one ward

Males and females who access surgical health care at the Weija Gbawe Municipal Hospital in the Greater Accra Region do so at one surgical ward.

This is because the hospital lacks beds and other equipment to separate male from female.

This came to light when the Ghanaian and African Music Maestro, Kojo Antwi, presented beds and other hospital equipment to the hospital.

The presentation forms part of the Maestro’s birthday, which falls on his born day, Monday, November 24, 2025.

The Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr David Oppong, said “we have a surgical section, and God willing, from the beginning of next year, we will have a female section. As it is now, we mix them, male and female, but we have gotten another section that could contain about five beds to be used as the female side, so these beds are going to serve us wonderfully”.

Dr Oppong said, “it’s a new ward, so we need chairs, tables, and computers, so if anybody wants to support us, why not, but whatever it is, we are determined that from the beginning of the year, that Female Surgical Ward will start”.

The Medical Superintendent promised to do their best for patients who troop to the hospital for healthcare.

“The help that you have put out, we will also ensure we put out our best, irrespective of who comes. We will not look at the person before we help him or her”.

The Maestro, Kojo Antwi, said this is not the first time that he is donating such equipment to a hospital in the country.

“It’s my birthday, so I need to do something for the community. The music is for the people, and something like this touches the whole world. This is not the first time I am doing something like this. I started when Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng was the Chief Executive Officer for the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital”.

The Music Man said, “I was the first to donate to the Heart Foundation at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital I have done something in Kwahu, so it is something that I do from time to time”.

The Maestro said the Weija Gbawe Municipal Hospital “is home for me because I live closer to the place, and that is why I came to donate to them”.

By Timothy Antwi-Otoo|3news.com|Ghana