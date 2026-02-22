Surah’s Late Strike Denies Nations FC Three Points at Abrankese

Seidu Surah came off the bench to rescue a point for Dreams FC, cancelling out Suweidu Sulemana’s second-half opener in a 1-1 Ghana Premier League (GPL) draw at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese on Sunday, 22 February 2026, as Nations FC’s unbeaten home record survived another Matchweek 23 test.

Nations FC have not lost a single home fixture all season, recording six wins and four draws at Abrankese while conceding just five goals in eleven matches. That extraordinary record remained intact on Sunday, though it came at a cost: two more points dropped in a run that has seen the hosts fail to win four of their last five home matches.

The first half saw Nations FC fashion the clearer openings. Emmanuel Annor forced a strong stop from the Dreams goalkeeper, while Joseph Effah spurned a glorious chance after receiving a precisely weighted pass from Mac-Williams Boateng. Dreams, still smarting from a 1-0 home loss to Karela United the previous weekend, absorbed the pressure and remained organised without threatening seriously before the break.

Just moments after the restart, Nations FC broke the deadlock. Suweidu Sulemana finished off a well-constructed team move to put the hosts in front and lift the home crowd, who believed the three points were finally within reach.

The lead lasted barely ten minutes. Dreams head coach Winfred Dormon responded with a tactical substitution, introducing Joseph Nermoden to inject urgency into the visitors’ attack, and the change paid immediate dividends when Surah, formerly of Accra Hearts of Oak SC, found the equaliser to restore parity and silence the Abrankese faithful.

Only a point had separated the two sides heading into the fixture, making the draw a result that ultimately satisfied neither dressing room. Dormon had arrived at Abrankese with a stated ambition to win, having described the Nations fixture as the ideal opportunity to bounce back after the Karela defeat. A point, while improving Dreams’ situation, fell short of that target.

For Nations FC, the result underlines a recurring pattern: fortress Abrankese continues to protect them from defeat, but their inability to close out leads at home is quietly costing them ground in a tightly contested mid-table battle where every dropped point narrows the margin between safety and anxiety.