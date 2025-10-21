Supreme Court Takes Up Drug Users Gun Ban Challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to review a federal law prohibiting illegal drug users from owning firearms, taking up the Trump administration’s defense of the statute that gained national attention when Hunter Biden was convicted under it last year. The justices will decide whether the restriction violates the Second Amendment right to bear arms, with a ruling expected by June 2026.

The case centers on Ali Danial Hemani, a dual American and Pakistani citizen charged after FBI agents discovered a 9mm pistol, 60 grams of marijuana, and 4.7 grams of cocaine during a 2022 search of his Texas home. Hemani told investigators he used marijuana approximately every other day, but authorities didn’t claim he was intoxicated when found with the firearm.

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the charge in January, ruling there’s “no historical justification for disarming a sober citizen not presently under an impairing influence.” That decision found the federal statute could only apply to individuals actively intoxicated at the time of arrest, not habitual users.

The Trump administration, despite its general support for gun rights, is urging the Supreme Court to uphold the prohibition as a “narrow” limitation necessary for public safety. Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued the ban targets people “who pose a clear danger of misusing firearms” and remains temporary, since anyone who stops using illegal substances can restore their gun rights.

The statute forms part of the landmark Gun Control Act of 1968 and prohibits anyone considered an unlawful user of or addicted to controlled substances from possessing firearms. It’s the same provision under which Hunter Biden was convicted in June 2024 for lying about his drug use when purchasing a handgun in October 2018. President Joe Biden later pardoned his son in December 2024.

The case represents a test of the Supreme Court’s 2022 landmark decision requiring gun regulations to be “consistent with the nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.” Lower courts have struggled with how to apply this historical standard, creating a split on whether categorical bans on drug users owning guns can survive constitutional scrutiny.

The Justice Department compared the law to historical restrictions on gun possession for “habitual drunkards,” arguing it provides a modest modern equivalent to much harsher founding-era limitations. The administration contends that “habitual illegal drug users with firearms present unique dangers to society, especially because they pose a grave risk of armed, hostile encounters with police officers while impaired.”

Hemani’s attorneys maintain their client’s fundamental constitutional rights are at stake. They note the appeals court correctly concluded that “history and tradition showed laws banning carrying weapons while under the influence of alcohol, but none barred gun possession by regular drinkers.” With nearly half of U.S. states having legalized recreational marijuana, they argue the federal prohibition has grown increasingly disconnected from contemporary norms.

This marks the second significant gun rights case the Supreme Court has added to its current term. The justices recently agreed to review Hawaii’s law restricting where people with concealed carry permits can take handguns. Last year, the court upheld a federal law barring gun possession for individuals subject to domestic violence restraining orders, though the 6-3 conservative majority has generally expanded Second Amendment protections in recent years.

The outcome could have far-reaching implications for how courts balance public safety concerns against constitutional gun rights, particularly as marijuana laws continue evolving across the country.