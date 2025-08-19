Supreme Court Swears In Madina MP Sosu as Notary Public

The Acting Chief Justice on Thursday, August 14, 2025, officially conferred Hon. Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina and renowned Human Rights Lawyer, with the role of Notary Public at a ceremony held at the Supreme Court of Ghana.

The appointment marks another milestone in Hon. Sosu’s distinguished career as both a legislator and legal practitioner.

As a Notary Public, he is empowered under the Notary Public Act to serve as an impartial witness in legal transactions, administer oaths, take affidavits, and safeguard against fraud through proper verification of documents and signatories.

Hon. Sosu, who celebrates 15 years at the Bar on October 1, 2025, has built a reputation for integrity, excellence, and service in the legal profession.

His appointment follows a nomination by the Attorney General to the General Legal Council, further attesting to his commitment to the practice of law with high professional standards.

Widely recognized for his contributions beyond the courtroom, the Madina MP has been a consistent advocate for human rights and criminal justice reform.

He has provided pro bono legal aid to over 800 pre-trial detainees and successfully championed landmark legislation in Parliament, including the abolition of the death penalty.

In addition to his role as Ranking Member of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee, he serves on several other committees, including Human Rights, Foreign Affairs, and Constitutional and Legal Affairs.

He is also Vice President of the West African Caucus of the African Parliamentary Union, and sits on both the Ghana Revenue Authority Board and the General Legal Council.

His achievements have earned him local and international recognition, such as the Timothy Bowles African Human Rights Leadership Award, Humanitarian of the Year (2022), and Political Personality of the Year (2024).

Most recently, he was named the Most Outstanding Member of Parliament in Africa – Human Rights by The Business Executive.

A prolific author with nine books to his credit, Hon. Sosu continues to inspire with his personal journey from a street child adopted by the Village of Hope Orphanage, to one of Ghana’s most respected legal and political figures.

His new appointment as Notary Public adds another layer to his growing legacy of service to Ghana and humanity.