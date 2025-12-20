Supreme Court Rulings Clarify Marital Property Rights in Ghana

Recent Supreme Court decisions have brought clarity to Ghana’s legal landscape regarding marital property, with potential ripple effects across entrepreneurship, credit markets and household economic planning.

In two closely watched judgments delivered in March and July 2025, Ayishetu Abdul Kadiri v. Abdul Dwamenah and Mrs Abena Pokua v. Yaw Kwakye, the Supreme Court clarified that spouses have a constitutional right to own property independently and that assets acquired during marriage are not automatically deemed matrimonial property.

Legal practitioner Kwame Boafo Akuffo, speaking on the decisions, noted that parties to a marriage have the constitutional right to own properties to the exclusion of each other. This affirmation of separate economic lives represents a foundational shift in family law, overturning long held assumptions about automatic joint ownership of property acquired after marriage.

The development carries important implications for the business community. For married entrepreneurs, the clarified distinction between individual and joint property may reduce perceived risk of personal liability for business ventures. Previously, many business owners worried that a failed enterprise or defaulted loan could expose a spouse’s assets even if they had not contributed financially to the venture.

Financial institutions and credit markets may respond to the ruling by updating their risk assessments. Banks traditionally relied on the assumption that assets held by a married borrower were potential collateral for loan recovery. Now, lenders may require more precise documentation of ownership and contribution before assessing collateral value for loans, especially for married clients.

While this could tighten scrutiny at the point of lending, it equally strengthens legal certainty around collateral, reducing the likelihood of protracted disputes over asset rights after borrower default or marital breakdown. Increased legal clarity could boost credit market confidence and encourage more tailored financial products for married couples.

At the household economic level, the rulings invite families to engage in more deliberate financial planning. Couples entering marriage may now find it prudent to formalize agreements, similar to prenuptial arrangements, that specify ownership and acquisition terms for key assets. This could lead to broader adoption of financial instruments and legal tools that support individual economic autonomy within marriage.

In the Ayishetu case, the Supreme Court set out indicative guidelines for determining whether property acquired during marriage is solely owned by one party. These include situations where a spouse solely financed or acquired property with no contribution from the other spouse, or where property was gifted to only one spouse during the marriage.

The Abena Pokua case deepened this position, with the Court dispelling the presumption that properties acquired during the subsistence of a marriage are presumed to be marital property. Notably, the Court in the Abena Pokua case departed from certain definitions of marital property previously established in the Ayishetu case.

The timing of these rulings aligns with ongoing efforts to strengthen property rights, formalize the economy and promote entrepreneurship as engines of growth. Clear rules on property ownership in marriage now reduce uncertainty, allowing married professionals to pursue investments, take loans and expand their business ventures with more confidence.

Legal experts note the decisions provide remarkable clarity for property distribution following marriage dissolution and affirm that parties can maintain separate economic lives during marriage. This represents a significant evolution in Ghana’s family law jurisprudence with practical implications for economic planning and business development.