Supreme Court Reviews Trump’s Power Over Agency Firings

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a landmark case that could fundamentally reshape presidential authority over independent federal agencies, with justices set to reconsider a 90-year-old precedent limiting the president’s firing power.

The high court will consider whether President Donald Trump can remove Federal Trade Commission (FTC) member Rebecca Slaughter despite laws restricting such dismissals, in a decision that could affect numerous independent agencies across the federal government.

The case centers on Humphrey’s Executor v. United States, the 1935 Supreme Court ruling that upheld restrictions on presidential power to fire FTC members without cause. Overturning this precedent would grant presidents sweeping authority to dismiss officials at agencies overseeing antitrust, labor, and consumer protection enforcement.

The 6-3 conservative majority allowed Trump to fire Democratic Commissioner Slaughter for now while agreeing to hear full arguments during the upcoming term. The decision represents a temporary victory for the White House as it seeks expanded control over federal bureaucracy.

The dispute began in March 2025 when both Slaughter and Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya, both Biden appointees, were notified via email that they had been removed from their positions. The FTC Act traditionally requires commissioners be dismissed only for “inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office.”

Justice Elena Kagan, writing for the three liberal justices in dissent, warned that the court’s conservative majority appears “eager to remove dissenting voices from power” through a series of recent emergency orders allowing Trump to fire Biden-appointed agency leaders.

The liberal justices argued that the emergency docket should not be used to “transfer government authority from Congress to the president” and warned against reshaping the nation’s separation of powers through expedited proceedings rather than full constitutional review.

The Supreme Court’s order means Slaughter remains barred from her FTC post while the justices prepare to hear December arguments on whether the 1935 precedent should be overturned entirely.

The constitutional challenge extends beyond the FTC to multiple independent agencies designed to operate with some autonomy from direct presidential control. These include the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), Merit Systems Protection Board, and various financial regulatory bodies.

Trump’s broader effort to consolidate executive authority has targeted several Biden appointees across independent agencies. The administration argues that Article II of the Constitution grants presidents inherent authority to remove all executive branch officials, regardless of congressional restrictions.

The case represents the latest front in ongoing battles over presidential power and administrative state independence. Conservative legal scholars have long argued that independent agencies with firing restrictions violate constitutional separation of powers principles.

Liberal legal experts contend that such protections ensure agencies can enforce laws without political interference, maintaining regulatory stability across different administrations. They argue that removing these safeguards would politicize traditionally nonpartisan enforcement functions.

The timing of the Supreme Court’s intervention reflects broader constitutional tensions surrounding executive authority. Recent years have seen increasing disputes over presidential power to control federal bureaucracy and regulatory enforcement priorities.

The December oral arguments will focus on whether the 1935 Humphrey’s Executor precedent remains constitutionally sound or should be abandoned in favor of expanded presidential removal authority. The decision could affect hundreds of officials across dozens of agencies.

Legal observers note that overturning the precedent would represent one of the most significant expansions of presidential power in decades. Such a ruling would allow future presidents to reshape agency leadership immediately upon taking office.

The case also highlights ongoing tensions between Trump’s vision of executive authority and congressional efforts to maintain institutional checks and balances. The outcome could influence regulatory enforcement patterns for years to come.

Industry groups and consumer advocates are closely watching the proceedings, recognizing that the decision could dramatically alter how antitrust, labor, and consumer protection laws are enforced. Different presidential administrations could implement radically different regulatory approaches.

Constitutional scholars emphasize that the case touches fundamental questions about the structure of American government. The founders designed separation of powers to prevent excessive concentration of authority in any single branch.

As the Supreme Court prepares for December arguments, the temporary victory for Trump’s position signals potential willingness among conservative justices to reconsider long-standing limitations on presidential power over independent agencies.

The broader implications extend beyond individual agency leadership to questions of regulatory consistency and the role of expertise versus political control in federal governance. The decision could reshape how independent agencies operate for generations.