Supreme Court Overturns Contempt Ruling Against Akwatia MP

Ghana’s Supreme Court has nullified the contempt conviction and arrest warrant against Akwatia MP Ernest Yaw Kumi in a 4-1 majority decision.

The ruling overturns a February 2025 High Court order that found the NPP legislator guilty of defying an injunction related to his swearing-in.

The apex court determined the Koforidua High Court lacked jurisdiction because the Electoral Commission had not gazetted the disputed parliamentary election results when the case was filed. Justice Gabriel Pwamang dissented in the judgment supported by Justices Mensa-Bonsu, Gaewu, Kwofi and Frimpong.

Kumi’s lawyers, led by Gary Nimako Marfo, had argued the High Court demonstrated bias by proceeding with contempt hearings while jurisdictional challenges remained unresolved. The Supreme Court’s decision voids all prior rulings and injunctions connected to the election petition case.

The ruling represents a significant judicial intervention in Ghana’s electoral dispute resolution process, reaffirming procedural requirements for election petitions.