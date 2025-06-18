Supreme Court Nominees Affirm Presidential Term Limits

Two Supreme Court nominees have unequivocally upheld Ghana’s constitutional presidential term limits during their parliamentary vetting this week.

Justice Janapare Bartels-Kodwo and Justice Senyo Dzamefe separately affirmed that Article 66 of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution clearly restricts presidents to two four-year terms.

Justice Bartels-Kodwo stated firmly during her June 17 appearance before the Appointments Committee: “It is crystal clear—the president cannot hold office for more than two terms, period.” Her declaration came a day after Justice Dzamefe’s similar testimony on June 16, where he emphasized: “What the Constitution says is what must be done; if the Constitution says two terms, I don’t know what interpretation can be put to it.”

These consistent interpretations from judicial nominees carry significant weight amid ongoing national discussions about constitutional reforms. The nominees’ unambiguous positions reinforce the judiciary’s role as guardian of constitutional provisions, particularly regarding executive power limitations. Legal analysts note the timing is noteworthy as Ghana prepares for future electoral cycles and potential constitutional review processes.