Supreme Court Nominee Stresses Judicial Decorum and Constitutional Integrity

Justice Janapare Bartels-Kodwo presented her judicial philosophy during a parliamentary vetting session on June 17, addressing concerns about courtroom conduct and constitutional interpretation.

The Supreme Court nominee’s testimony before the Appointments Committee highlighted two critical aspects of Ghana’s legal system.

When questioned about reports of harsh judicial behavior toward young lawyers, Justice Bartels-Kodwo stated, “I have not behaved that way on the bench and I will not encourage it.” She urged legal practitioners to persist despite challenging courtroom experiences, while implicitly calling for greater professionalism among judges.

On constitutional matters, the nominee provided unambiguous interpretation of presidential term limits. “The president cannot hold office for more than two terms, period,” she declared, directly referencing Article 66(1) of Ghana’s constitution. This statement carried particular weight amid ongoing national discussions about executive power duration.

Legal experts observed that Justice Bartels-Kodwo’s responses demonstrated a balanced approach combining practical understanding of courtroom dynamics with firm constitutional principles. Her nomination comes as Ghana’s judiciary faces increasing scrutiny regarding both professional conduct and its role in safeguarding democratic institutions.