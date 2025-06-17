Supreme Court Nominee Explains Compensation Process for Wrongful Convictions

Justice Gbiel Simon Suurubaareh confirmed during his parliamentary vetting on Monday that Ghana’s legal system provides compensation mechanisms for wrongfully convicted individuals who later secure acquittals.

The Supreme Court nominee clarified that while compensation decisions remain discretionary, acquitted persons may petition the apex court for redress.

Responding to questions from Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Justice Suurubaareh stated, “The Supreme Court examines each case based on its specific facts when considering compensation.” His testimony followed the recent Court of Appeal acquittal of Yaw Asante Agyekum, who served 13 years of a 35-year sentence before his 2010 conviction was overturned.

Legal records show Ghana’s judiciary has granted compensation in limited cases under Article 14(6) of the 1992 Constitution, which provides for redress in instances of wrongful detention. Between 2017 and 2023, courts awarded compensation in 17 of 43 eligible acquittal cases. Justice Suurubaareh’s remarks come as Ghana implements judicial reforms, including the 2024 Court Automation Project designed to reduce procedural errors in criminal cases.

The nominee’s clarification addresses growing public concern about wrongful convictions, particularly following high-profile cases like Agyekum’s. Legal experts note that successful compensation claims typically require demonstrating clear miscarriage of justice, with factors including length of wrongful detention and evidentiary flaws weighing heavily in court determinations.