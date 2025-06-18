Supreme Court Nominee Defends Religious Practices in Catholic Schools

Justice Hafisata Amaleboba, a Supreme Court nominee, has stated that students attending Catholic schools voluntarily agree to adhere to the institution’s religious practices, rejecting claims that such requirements constitute compulsion.

During her parliamentary vetting on June 18, 2025, she emphasized that enrollment in faith-based schools constitutes informed consent to their codes of conduct, including participation in religious observances.

“Rights are not absolute,” Justice Amaleboba told the Appointments Committee, referencing cases where Muslim students attend Christian schools or Christians experience interdenominational worship.

She maintained that prior disclosure of school policies negates compulsion, though she suggested schools could accommodate diverse faith practices.

The Court of Appeals judge acknowledged that perceived violations could be challenged in court, preserving constitutional protections under Article 21(1)(c) while upholding institutional autonomy.