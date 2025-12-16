Supreme Court Halts Kpandai Parliamentary Rerun Pending Judicial Review

The Supreme Court has ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to suspend all arrangements toward a parliamentary rerun election in the Kpandai constituency, pending the final determination of a judicial review application challenging a High Court decision that annulled the 2024 results.

The order was issued on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, after the court held that the applicant, NPP parliamentary candidate Matthew Nyindam, had established a prima facie case in his attempt to quash a judgment delivered by the Tamale High Court on November 24, 2025.

The High Court had annulled Nyindam’s election following a petition filed by the NDC candidate, Daniel Nsala Wakpal. In response to that ruling, the EC had announced, through a press release, that it was taking steps to conduct a rerun election in the constituency.

However, the Supreme Court’s intervention has effectively put those plans on hold.

At the hearing, the court also granted an application for substituted service after counsel for Nyindam, Gary Nimako Marfo, informed the court that the first interested party, the NDC candidate, had not been served with the judicial review processes.

The five-member panel, presided over by Justice Pwamang and including Justices Kulendi, Tanko, Samuel Asiedu, and Henry Kwofie, ordered that service be effected by posting the processes at the respondent’s residence in Kpandai, on the notice boards of the Tamale High Court and the District Court in Kpandai, and by sending the documents via WhatsApp to a confirmed phone number.

The court directed that the notices remain posted for seven days, after which service would be deemed effective.

The case has been adjourned to January 13, 2026, while the Supreme Court considers the legality of the High Court proceedings.