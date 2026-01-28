Supreme Court Blocks OSP From Joining Constitutional Challenge Case

The Supreme Court has dismissed the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s (OSP) bid to join a constitutional lawsuit that questions the legal foundation of its core powers.

In a unanimous decision, the apex court ruled that the OSP is not a necessary party to the suit filed by a private citizen and legal scholar, Noah Ephraem Tetteh Adamtey. The court held that the constitutional questions raised can be fully determined between the plaintiff and the Attorney General, without the direct participation of the OSP.

Adamtey’s suit challenges the constitutionality of Sections 4 and 33 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act 2017 (Act 959), which establish the OSP’s independence and grant it powers to search for and seize suspected tainted property. The case has been registered as Supreme Court suit number J1/3/2026.

The OSP, represented by its Director of Prosecutions, Dr Isidore Tufuor, argued that the office could not remain a bystander while its foundational powers were under constitutional scrutiny. Dr Tufuor contended that the reliefs sought in the substantive action directly affect the OSP, particularly Sections 4 and 33 of Act 959, which define the mandate and prosecutorial powers of the office.

However, Deputy Attorney General Justice Srem Sai opposed the application, arguing that the OSP lacks the legal standing to defend the constitutionality of the law that created it. According to Dr Srem Sai, the OSP is a creature of statute and does not possess an independent proprietary or private interest in the matter. Dr Srem Sai further emphasized that the OSP does not stand to gain or lose personally from the outcome of the case and therefore cannot be considered a necessary party to the action.

Adamtey aligned with the Attorney General’s position, contending that the OSP’s attempt to join the suit was misconceived. He argued that the office does not meet the legal threshold required to be joined as a party to constitutional litigation. Adamtey agreed with this position, stating that the OSP’s role had been gravely misconstrued and that it should not be drawn into a constitutional dispute arising from legislative action.

After considering submissions from all parties, a Supreme Court panel presided over by Justice Baffoe Bonnie ruled that the OSP is not a necessary party to the suit. The court concluded that the presence of the OSP was not necessary for the effective determination of the issues before it.

The ruling leaves the Attorney General as the sole defender of the constitutionality of Act 959 and, by extension, the independence of the OSP. The decision comes at a delicate moment for the anti corruption body, which is currently handling several high profile cases, including the prosecution of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta.

Adamtey’s central argument is that the 1992 Constitution vests all prosecutorial authority exclusively in the Attorney General, who is mandated under Articles 88(3) and 88(4) to initiate and conduct all prosecutions of criminal offences. He contends that Parliament therefore lacks the authority to create another office with autonomous prosecutorial powers, particularly one that operates independently of the Attorney General.

The OSP was established in 2017 as part of efforts to strengthen the fight against corruption by creating a specialized, non partisan prosecutor capable of handling corruption cases. Its creation followed longstanding concerns that the Attorney General, being both a political appointee and the state’s chief prosecutor, may face conflicts of interest in pursuing cases involving government officials.

The substantive constitutional challenge will now proceed with only the plaintiff and the Attorney General as parties to the case. The Supreme Court is yet to announce a date for hearing the merits of the constitutional questions raised in the suit.