Support widens for suspended KATH chief as doctors strike

Support for the suspended chief executive of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) widened on Saturday as doctors withdrew services and laboratory scientists defended his decision to halt emergency admissions.

Members of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA) began an indefinite withdrawal of services at 6 a.m., demanding that the Health Minister reverse the suspension of Dr Paa Kwesi Baidoo and confront the chronic congestion straining the hospital.

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh ordered the board to suspend Baidoo for two weeks under Section 36 of the Ghana Health Service and Teaching Hospitals Act, arguing that the hospital’s announcement on 3 June defied a presidential directive against turning patients away.

Management had briefly stopped new emergency cases early this month after a centre built for 37 patients filled with close to 100, a level of crowding doctors say endangered lives. Admissions resumed within a day.

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS), KATH chapter, called the closure a responsible clinical judgment rather than misconduct and urged the minister to engage management instead of penalising it.

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) pushed further, demanding that authorities reinstate Baidoo within three working days and warning that the standoff could destabilise the wider health sector.

The legislator for Effiduase Asokore, Nana Ayew Afriye, also backed the doctors and called on the government to equip existing emergency units. “Suspending the CEO at KATH is needless,” he wrote, while questioning delays in opening the Sewua and Afari Military hospitals built to relieve KATH.

KATH anchors specialist and emergency care for Ghana’s middle and northern belts, and the walkout now threatens treatment for thousands of patients across the Ashanti Region and beyond.