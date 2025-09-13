Support Awareness Campaigns to protect sea turtles – WHRO

The Wildlife and Human Resources Organisation (WHRO), Ghana, has urged stakeholders, particularly the government, to support its public awareness campaigns aimed at protecting endangered sea turtles.

In a statement issued by the Executive Director of WHRO, Dr. Andrews Agyekumhene, following the successful celebration of Ghana National Sea Turtle Week 2025 (GNSTW25), said protecting sea turtles is not merely an environmental responsibility for a few individuals but a national responsibility for all.

“We must broaden our national consciousness around sea turtle conservation. This is a shared duty that demands the active involvement of government, schools, communities, and every citizen”. Parts of the statement read

“Sea turtles are a vital part of our marine ecosystem, and their survival is deeply linked to the health of our coastal environments.”

Ghana National Sea Turtle Week which was observed from Monday, August 25, to Friday, August 29, 2025, was inspired by the Ghana National Sea Turtle Conference in 2018, which was organized by WHRO in collaboration with ten national and international partners, including the Department of Marine and Fisheries Sciences at the University of Ghana, AROCHA Ghana, and the African Space Agency.

According to the organizers, Ghana National Sea Turtle Week (GNSTW25) also featured a series of impactful events designed to raise awareness, build capacity, and engage the public on sea turtle conservation.

Some highlights from the celebration also include nationwide social media campaign that encouraged students, conservationists, NGOs, and the public to share educational content, turtle facts, and advocacy messages.

It said the celebration also featured community engagement in the Western Region where the fishing communities received hands-on training on sustainable fishing methods, including bycatch reduction and proper procedures for reporting turtle strandings.

The Wildlife and Human Resources Organisation (WHRO) also announced plans to continue its annual public education campaigns in partnership with schools, NGOs and local media outlets in August every year, to ensure year-round commitment to sea turtle conservation.

“Sea turtles are part of our national heritage. Every step we take now brings us closer to a future where these magnificent creatures thrive in our waters,” it added.

A high-level national webinar featuring renowned international marine experts, including Manjula Tiwari (USA) and Daniela Freggi (Italy) among others was also held as part of the event.

The 5-Day event held under the theme “Sea Turtle Conservation: Sustaining Momentum beyond the ISTS Legacy,” also brought together over 130 marine professionals including biologists, students, NGO staff, and government policymakers in a virtual workshop.

The virtual discussions also focused on sea turtle health, rescue and rehabilitation techniques for sea turtles.