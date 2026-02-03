Suppected highway robber shot dead

By Ellen Agbavor

A suspected member of a notorious highway robbery gang operating along Atebubu – Yeji highway road has been shot dead.

This happened during police operation in the Atebubu Municipality in the Bono East Region.

The suspect, identified as Mahamadu Gariba Kirror, was arrested on January 29, 2026 at about 10:30 am following intelligence led operations.

A search conducted on him revealed a locally manufactured pistil, two live BB cartridges, a Sumsung Galaxy A07 mobile Phone, two keypad mobile phone and a talisman.

Police investigations established that the Samsung Galaxy A07 belonged to Ms. Nafisa Owusu Haruna, a resident of Yeji, who was among the passengers attacked by an armed robbery gang on the Atebubu – Yeji strech on January 29.

During the robbery, the driver of a mini – van and a passenger Hafisa Owusu Haruna was shot and killed.

According to the Police , the robbery occurred at about 10:15pm on January 29, when a mini – van with registration number As – 6444-14 conveying passengers along the Atebubu – Yeji highway was attacked.

During interrogation, kirror reportedly admitted his involvement in the robbery and mentioned Umaru, issifu, Furgur, Ibrahim, Shaibu, and Yelow as his acomplices.

On February 1, 2026, at about 7:45 pm, Kirror led a team of Police Officers to a nearby bush in the Atebubu Municipality to arrest the accomplices.

However upon nearing the hide out police Kirror suddenly attempted to flee into a nearby forest.

“The team fired shots to maim him, during which he sustained gunshot injuries,” the police said.

“He was rushed to the Atebubu Government Hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead by the medical officer on dury,” tje the police stated.

His body has been deposited at the Atebubu Government Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Police have suspected the Public that efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects mentioned by the deceased suspect.