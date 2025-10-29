Super Falcons Secure 16th Consecutive WAFCON Qualification After Benin Win

The reigning African champions sealed qualification on Tuesday, October 28, with a 1-1 draw in Abeokuta following a 2-0 first-leg victory in Cotonou. The result confirms Nigeria’s place at the continent’s premier women’s football competition scheduled for Morocco next year.
Nigeria becomes the first qualified team alongside hosts Morocco for the 2026 tournament. The Super Falcons have participated in every edition of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations since the competition’s inception, demonstrating consistent dominance in African women’s football.
“The result earned the reigning African champions a 3-1 aggregate victory over two legs,” according to CAF’s official confirmation.
The ten-time African champions maintained their unbeaten qualification record despite the draw in the second leg. The team’s ability to secure results across both matches against Benin showcased the depth and quality that has made them continental powerhouses.
Nigeria will aim to defend their title when the tournament kicks off in Morocco. The Super Falcons’ qualification continues their legacy as the most successful nation in Women’s Africa Cup of Nations history, having won the trophy ten times since the competition began.
Additional African nations will join Nigeria and Morocco as qualification matches continue across the continent ahead of the 2026 tournament.