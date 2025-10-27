Super Eagles Face Egypt in December AFCON Warm-Up

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will take on Egypt in a friendly match on December 14 at Cairo International Stadium as both teams prepare for the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) announced the friendly fixture, saying it was arranged at the request of Egypt coach Hossam Hassan. “We wanted to test our side against one of the continent’s heavyweights,” Hassan said, according to the EFA statement.

Egypt will first compete in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) International Tournament, facing Uzbekistan on November 14. Cape Verde and Iran will play the previous day, with the winners of both matches meeting in the final on November 18.

Before facing Egypt, Nigeria must navigate the 2026 World Cup African playoff in Morocco next month. The Super Eagles open their playoff campaign against Gabon on November 13. A victory would set up a match against the winner of the second game between Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) on November 16.

The December friendly represents an important preparation opportunity for both nations as they build toward the continental championship. Egypt, known as the Pharaohs, will use the matches to evaluate their squad depth and tactical approaches under Hassan’s leadership.

Nigeria enters the fixture following their World Cup qualification campaign, making the friendly a chance to maintain competitive sharpness between crucial tournament matches.