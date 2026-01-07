Super Eagles Earn US$80k in Goal Bonuses at AFCON

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have accumulated $80,000 in performance bonuses for their scoring efficiency at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, making them the tournament’s highest scoring team with 12 goals.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) promised the team $5,000 per goal during the group stage, a financial incentive designed to reward attacking performance. The Super Eagles have capitalized on the arrangement, converting their offensive prowess into substantial bonus earnings.

Nigeria earned $40,000 for eight goals scored across three group stage matches against Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda. The team continued its scoring form in the Round of 16, netting four goals against the Mambas of Mozambique to add another $40,000 to their bonus total.

The 12 goal tally represents the highest output among all participating teams at the tournament. Nigeria’s attacking efficiency has been a defining feature of their AFCON campaign, combining tactical execution with clinical finishing to outpace competing nations in offensive production.

The bonus structure reflects growing emphasis on performance based incentives in African football. National federations increasingly use financial rewards to motivate specific outcomes, with goal scoring bonuses designed to encourage aggressive, attacking play during major tournaments.

Nigeria will face Algeria in a quarter final fixture at Marrakesh Stadium on Saturday. The match represents a significant test for the Super Eagles against a traditional North African rival with strong tournament pedigree.

The financial rewards earned through goal bonuses supplement standard appearance fees and win bonuses typically provided to national team players. Such incentive structures have become common in international football, with federations using targeted bonuses to align player motivation with desired tactical approaches.

Nigeria’s progression to the quarter finals maintains their status as perennial AFCON contenders. The team’s scoring record suggests an attacking approach that has proven effective through the group stage and opening knockout round, though the quality of opposition increases as the tournament advances.

The $5,000 per goal arrangement applies specifically to the group stage according to the original NFF announcement, though the Round of 16 goals also earned bonuses at the same rate. Whether the incentive structure continues at the same level for quarter final and potential semifinal matches has not been publicly confirmed.

Algeria presents a tactically sophisticated opponent with defensive organization and counter attacking capability. The quarter final will test whether Nigeria’s offensive momentum can continue against a side known for tournament experience and structured defensive play.